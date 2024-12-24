Celebrities Who Turned Their Everyday Wardrobes Into Chic Maternity Wear

Clothes for pregnancy used to be extremely oversized, not to mention frilly or flowery. But these days, they can just be extensions of our everyday outfits. Celebs were early adopters of this, repurposing their "normal" clothes in pregnancy and postpartum. They pushed their jeans down, opted for knit dresses with some stretch, and wore crop tops (the world's coolest pregnant woman, Rihanna, made this look effortless). But this isn't an entirely new trend: Celebrities have been opting for daring maternity fashion for decades. Here, just a few examples.

Jenna Dewan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your shirts don't fit, just go out in a bra! Seriously, though, Jenna Dewan's lingerie-inspired style utilizes an oversized dress as a cover-up (and can just as easily be buttoned in places) to feel daring without being totally naked. I'm also impressed by the fact that those don't look like maternity jeans, which have a dedicated band that stretches over the belly.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a non-maternity bodysuit has enough stretch (and you don't mind stretching it out to accommodate your belly), it can be worn in place of a shirt. Ideally, you'll feel nice and snug without being constricted or like your blood flow is being cut off. These look like wide leg jeans that Rihanna has just pushed down—iconic.

Hilary Duff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A soft, oversize silk top can make for a nice maternity shirt in early pregnancy. Silk doesn't have natural stretch, but the draping quality is really nice—not to mention comfortable in the midst of body changes. Going tonal (all one color) helps give a streamlined effect.

Nicole Williams English

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Nicole Williams English knows how to work a daring pregnancy style. A smart trick is to take a pair of elastic waistband pants, roll the band down a couple times, and move it to the low hips (like this). Wearing a crop top for a bare belly is a fun choice, and one we'll see again!

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An oversized Oxford shirt is an absolute lifesaver in pregnancy (as are comfortable sneakers like these, if I'm being honest). Jennifer Lawrence wears the shirt open like a jacket with an oversized tee underneath; it gives a little bit of structure to the look without feeling overwhelming.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller had consistently great pregnancy style before it was a thing (this is from 2012). Honestly, this whole look might be non-maternity clothing, from the low-rise jeans to the long top that acts as a tunic over the bump. Honestly, more of your wardrobe can be repurposed than you think.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shanina Shaik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian model shows off a simple, but effective maternity style: tighter top, looser pants. This looks like an athletic or athleisure-style top (helpful for having some innate stretch) and the pants sit lower on the torso, under the belly. It's great to show off your new shape!

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the great things about Rihanna's maternity style was that it felt very genuinely casual (as in, she just looked in her wardrobe and figured out what worked). This zip-up hoodie is long, but not so long to completely cover her belly, and this looks like regular pants scrunched down to fit under her waist.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a gorgeous knit dress, this is the time and place to wear it (fitted clothes look great in pregnancy). Blake Lively looks fashionable and comfortable in a stretchy sunflower yellow dress; you can opt for flats instead of heels, though, as this are impressively high stilettos.

Hilary Duff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilary Duff, who's a mom of four, has the casual maternity style down to a science. An off-the-shoulder black bodysuit looks both chic and deeply comfortable; green tie-waisted pants can grow with you, since you can tie and untie the waist to fit your body as it grows.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even formal-wear can be repurposed in pregnancy! Margot Robbie, who's wearing an asymmetric shift with a mini-cape, chooses a roomier shift dress shape. Dresses like these can work well in the earlier stages of pregnancy since they're so loose and flowing.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski, who was pregnant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic (hence the mask), shows that you don't necessarily need to buy maternity outerwear. This is just an oversized denim jacket that she wears partially open on top of longer layers.

Sofia Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A long, flowy sweater dress can be an amazing choice if you're pregnant in a colder month; this one looks like it might have a wrap design, which makes for a comfortable fit. It's also a tremendous base layer for layering under a warmer coat, as we see Sofia (Richie) Grainge do here.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the '10s, this was the pregnant celebrity uniform: short sweater dress, knee high boots (Irina Shayk wisely wears block heels instead of stilettos, which are better for balance), and that's basically it. You can opt for maternity leggings or tights if you want more coverage.

Suki Waterhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse had a great casual pregnancy style. That sheer, floor-length top is a genius bit of styling, since it provides a streamlined look but also allows for some skin to show through. The white shirt on top, as well as the black coat, help the look feel more covered.

Gwen Stefani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was back in 2006! Gwen Stefani is admittedly going for a very '00s aesthetic here, with the dress over pants and UGG boots (in fairness, she is just out casually walking her dog). But this just looks like a really great wrap dress—a great non-maternity maternity piece—that works great in pregnancy, too.

Lily Aldridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Aldridge shows how a pattern can be perfect in pregnancy (try saying that three times fast). When in doubt, opt for a small and not too overwhelming print, and keep the hemline long—this leopard knit midi dress is pretty much exactly what you want.

Jodie Turner-Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I mean...if ever there was an aspirational pregnancy look, it's this gorgeous pink outfit on Jodie Turner-Smith. Because a shift dress is gently a-line in shape, it works well for a growing bump. Worth noting: your accessories can still add shine and polish—and you can keep them the same as before you were pregnant!

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skintight clothing doesn't necessarily have to go on the shelf just because you're pregnant. While this tan dress is artfully draped around Hailey Bieber's bump, you can go for a smoother texture. A tonal (i.e., all one color) look helps everything feel incredibly put-together.

Sofia Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Outerwear can do a lot in pregnancy. Sofia (Richie) Grainge is wearing an Oxford undearneath—a great pregnancy staple—and you can see it just peeking out from under her trench coat. Keeping the light coat buttoned all the way up with a sweater over her shoulders makes it almost feel like a dress.

Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner had exceptionally cool maternity style (which makes sense, because her non-maternity style is cool as well). A pair of overalls is such a smart choice, since they're loose in the abdomen (and you can even undo one of the straps if you need to).

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with her professional style, Amal Clooney kept things characteristically chic in pregnancy. A thick wool shift dress, which you can purchase one or two sizes up from what you normally wear, provides a version of workwear that's polished without being fussy.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that Madonna was a trendsetter for just about everything: it looks like she's just wearing her regular clothes in pregnancy. (Again, this is a casual, off-the-cuff moment for the star, but it makes sense she would just want to wear what she likes.)

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Rihanna popularized the bare baby bump, it felt like a huge innovation: here, it looks like she's just tucked a regular shirt in over her bump, pushed a pair of loose, wide-leg pants down to her low hips, and accessorized fabulously before leaving the house.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When in doubt, go for draping (and a little asymmetry). Hailey Bieber is giving us pregnancy formalwear perfection: it's fun and short in places, which is keeping with her style. It's loose in the body and in a soft, comfortable material. And it feels full-coverage but also daring at the same time.

Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This cute little mini on Sophie Turner is something a lot of us have in our closets already. You don't have to ditch shorter hemlines in pregnancy; it should just be an extension of your existing style. The buttons on the dress are accentuating in an amazing way.

Courteney Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even back in 2004, maternity style was undergoing a fundamental shift. Courteney Cox isn't changing anything about her signature style except wearing a shirt that fits over the bump and choosing a denim skirt with a wider waistband that can fit comfortably over her bump.

Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, athleisure is an incredible thing (in pregnancy or not). But it's a great "early pregnancy" pick, considering sweatshirts now run oversized and tights have some innate stretch built in. Sneakers also look incredibly intuitive with a more casual look—which is great when your feet hurt.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those kitten heels are absolutely darling on Hailey Bieber (and, if you feel compelled to go for a heel in pregnancy, these give a little lift without smushing your feet). A pair of loose jeans pushed down and a white tee—the hem of which ends right above the pants—make for classic styling.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After EmRata wore this incredible outfit in 2020, it felt like a new approach to maternity outfits. This is a simple, almost basic outfit...and then, with the unbuttoning of the Oxford top to let the belly just peek through, it becomes surprising and fun.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never underestimate your outer layer! Rihanna has on a knit dress with a gorgeous print, and the oversized leather jacket hangs off her shoulders. You get a bit of coverage and warmth if you want it, but it also means you can repurpose your bigger jackets.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everything needs to be fitted in maternity-wear, as evidenced by Sienna Miller. Everything here is slouchy or oversized, from the collared shirt to the skirt to the long jacket. But the contrasting colors plus the structure of the jacket helps the look feel well-considered.