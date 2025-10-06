Celebrities and Their Adorable Kids on the Red Carpet

Plenty of celebrities keep their private lives private, so when they bring their children to red-carpet events, it's an adorable peek behind the curtain. In some cases, the children of the famous people pictured on red carpet went on to become famous in their own right, which makes the photos even more fun to look back on. Ahead, celebrities who took their kids for a night out on the red carpet.

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace Lenoble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending what she described as perhaps her last red carpet, Christina Applegate brought her daughter to the 2023 SAG Awards. Applegate has shared that, post-MS diagnosis, “When we’re out, [Sadie] knows I’m having such a hard time because I have such anxiety about being out and she’s always got my arm...She’s always tried to help me through.”

Ben Stiller and Ella Olivia Stiller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Stiller And Ella Olivia Stiller have worked together before, including on Escape at Dannemora. This is at the Equality Now's Make Equality Reality Gala in 2024, but Ella and brother Quinlin have appeared on the red carpet with their father since the 2010s.

Bruce, Rumer, Talullah, and Scout Willis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore split in 1998, but the pair were always supportive of each other and their children. Here, Bruce poses with his three daughters with Moore in 2006; Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis have joined their parents in the acting profession.

Heidi and Leni Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here attending the amfAR Cannes Gala afterparty in 2024, Heidi Klum and her oldest daughter, Leni, have walked the red carpet since the 2020s (often in complementary outfits like this). Klum has said she's very involved in her daughter's modeling and design career.

James and Jack Marsden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wow, I...really, really see the resemblance. James and Jack Marsden attend the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards together. Jack, who's a music producer, has often shouted out his dad on social media; the two have a shared passion for cars and racing, among other things.

Goldie Hawn, Oliver and Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson had two adorable children together, both of whom went into acting: Oliver and Kate Hudson. In adulthood, Kate and Hawn are often spotted together at each other's projects, alongside Hawn's partner and fellow actor Kurt Russell.

Naomi Watts and Sasha Schreiber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sasha Schreiber, who looks a lot like his mom and his dad (Liev Schreiber), walks the red carpet with Naomi Watts at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The parents have brought their children, Sasha and Kai, to the red carpet and other high-profile events since 2015.

Jamie, Corinne, and Anelise Foxx

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might be a little more rare to see Corinne and Anelise Foxx on the red carpet with their dad, Jamie, but he proudly took them to the 2025 Golden Globes, as pictured here. He called the event a "proud father daughter moment," which is just adorable.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava and Deacon Phillippe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe join mom Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet of Blink Twice in 2024. Ava, a model and actor, has been a little more in the public eye (commenters noting how much she looks like her mom); Deacon is a musician and model.

Alice Zenobia Richmond, Tina Fey, and Jeff Richmond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now this is a sweet family photo. Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond have two daughters, Alice and Penelope Richmond, but they don't appear on the red carpet terribly often. Both have appeared on Fey's shows before; Fey and Richmond have also worked together.

Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz, and Lenny Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of the more memorable family photos of all time, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz walked the red carpet in 1989 with a baby Zoë Kravitz (you read that right: this might be the first public photo of the future star!) Bonet and Lenny would divorce in 1993 but remain close.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is this the sweetest (and coolest) blended family ever? Lisa Bonet and ex Lenny Kravitz stand with their daughter Zoë and Bonet's husband at the time, Jason Momoa. Zoë has called her family dynamic "beautiful" and noted that she gets along with her parents and stepdad.

François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek-Pinault, and Valentina Paloma Pinault

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With parents like that, you're clearly a cool person (and the sunglasses prove it): Valentina Paloma Pinault stands with her father François-Henri Pinault and mother Salma Hayek-Pinault. Salma has noted that her daughter isn't always easy to impress, even with two famous parents.

Pierce and Sean Brosnan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pierce Brosnan and wife, Australian actor Cassandra Harris, had son Sean in 1983. Sadly, Harris passed away in 1991. Sean would later become an actor and then a psychotherapist; here, he attends the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York premiere with his dad.

Zoe Saldaña and Cy, Bowie, and Zen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña has been very private about her personal life. Which is what made it all the sweeter when she attended the Elio premiere (an animated kids' movie that she voiced a role for) in 2025 with her three children with Marco Perego-Saldaña: Cy, Bowie, and Zen.

Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With matching smirks, Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper (who shares the last name of her dad and mom, Irina Shayk) look adorable. They were attending the Maestro photocall in 2023, a project near and dear to Cooper's heart. Photos show the two smiling and even high fiving adorably.

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blythe Danner, noted actor and mom to Gwyneth Paltrow, brought her daughter to the red carpet from time to time (this is The Prince of Tides in 1991). Paltrow has said she didn't necessarily love being photographed at these events; she has spoken throughout her life about the difficulties of public scrutiny.

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink and Carey Hart have discussed their relationship and kids often, making some red carpets a "family affair" by bringing their children Willow and Jameson with them. This is the 2022 American Music Awards and their matching outfits are just adorable.

Henry and Lyla Golding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How cute is this? Henry Golding and daughter Lyla Golding attends 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. Lyla is one of the children that Golding shares with wife Liv Lo; he's called fatherhood something that "put everything in perspective" for him.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are parents to son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell. This is from the premiere of Some Like It Hot! on Broadway; James has attended other premieres with his parents and has said he's interested in acting.

Simone Garcia Johnson and Dwayne Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has brought all his children to the red carpet at some point (including for the premiere of the kid-friendly movie Moana 2); his daughter Simone Garcia Johnson attends the premiere of Skyscraper with him in 2022 and subsequently came with him to the 2025 Golden Globes.

Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some people don't know that Psycho actor Janet Leigh was mom to Jamie Lee Curtis (her dad was also an actor: Tony Curtis). Jamie Lee here attends the premiere of Halloween H2O with her mother, who also had a cameo in the movie as Laurie Strode's secretary.

Matthew, Livingston, Vida, and Levi McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey,

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in 2025, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey brought their children Livingston, Vida, and Levi with them. This is not the first time he's made the red carpet a family affair, but it is wild to see how big celebrity kids get in such a short time.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emme Maribel Muñiz, who goes by Lulu and uses they/them pronouns, has been active in working with their mother: singing together, including at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and appearing at public events—like this one, the opening night of Othello in 2025.

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It certainly isn't the only time on this list you might have thought, Wow, I really see the resemblance. Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd broke the internet when they showed up at the Super Bowl in 2020 looking basically like twins, and the two apparently share a love of sports.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie has attended red carpet events with some or all of her children (and some of them have worked as production assistants on her projects). She has noted that her kids don't generally love the spotlight and are quite shy, although here at the Eternals premiere they look quite joyful.

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and Alexis Ohanian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Williams has walked red carpets with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and her older daughter Olympia, who poses shyly with her parents at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Serena has said her daughter is "literally running my world."

Madonna and Lourdes Leon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer, dancer, and model Lourdes Leon has occasionally been seen at events with her mother, Madonna. She might be giving her the side-eye here (this is at the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017 show), but Leon has spoken highly about her mother's influence.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In matching outfits, no less! Blue Ivy Carter has been an active part of her mom's public life for a while, including as lead dancer during Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour. Their matching outfits at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere are absolutely divine.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, daughter to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, is a model who's already walked on runways including Miu Miu and appeared in campaigns. Here, the pair attend the W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party in 2025 with matching golden hairdos.

Diana, Tracee, Rhonda, and Chudney Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Ross made her children an integral part of her public life not long after they were born; here, she arrives for a 1984 opening concert with Tracee, Rhonda, and Chudney (the fact that Tracee Lee Ross followed her mom into show business and we get a look at her as a teen is really sweet).

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Diana Ross brought a ton of family members to the 2017 American Music Awards. She was there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award, and her children and grandchildren were there to celebrate with her—including coming onstage to dance while she performed.