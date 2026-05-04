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Olivia Wilde (Image credit: Getty Images) Olivia Wilde has the best jawline in Hollywood, this we know, but I'm very partial to these baby-blonde highlights that she's been wearing lately. It's the perfect summer hair color in my opinion.

Camila Morrone (Image credit: Getty Images) I'm not 100 percent sure but I think Camilla Morrone also has cherry cola hair this evening. Or, an exceptional set of brunette low lights. Either way, she looks seriously pretty with her nude makeup and low-key glam.

Angel Reese (Image credit: Getty Images) Wow, I am LIVING for WNBA star Angel Reese with this soft updo and curtain bangs. She looks so elegant and timeless, and the soft nude makeup is just the perfect finishing touch.

Katy Perry (again) (Image credit: Getty Images) Ahh, here we go! Katy Perry's mask has been unlocked to reveal a rosy pink lipstick, glowing skin, a touch of eyeliner, and bold, fluffy brows.

Rosé (Image credit: Getty Images) I don't know who is doing Rosé's platinum color but it legitimately looks like fairy floss growing out of her head. It's so luminous and brass-free, I'm going to be thinking about this shade for weeks.

Amanda Seyfried (Image credit: Getty Images) Nobody wears a Barbie ponytail quite like Amanda Seyfried. The Oscar-nominated actress looks divine tonight with her soft smokey eye and mile-long blonde hair.

Naomi Osaka (Image credit: Getty Images) The tennis star did not come to play this evening with this set of ruby red claws. Her curly tendrils add a little softness to the otherwise exceptionally fierce manicure.

Katy Perry (Image credit: Getty Images) While I'd love to tell you what Katy Perry's makeup looks like this evening, I will say this chrome mask is kind of... intriguing? Her dark brunette hair looks sleek and smooth and her body glow is popping, but let's see if she eventually reveals the rest of her Met Gala glam.

Dree Hemingway (Image credit: Getty Images) Although most of her perfect blonde hair is covered with this robust collar, the Love Story actress still has the greatest set of cheekbones to compliment that silver gown.

Loli Bahia (Image credit: Getty Images) I'm not saying I want to grow a unibrow just yet, but Loli Bahia is making a strong case for its glamorous possibilities tonight. The French beauty is all stunning smokey eyes and demi-matte skin tonight.

Sarah Pidgeon (Image credit: Getty Images) That infamous blonde hair looks dazzling under the red carpet lights. Sarah Pidgeon's first trip to the Met Gala is just as elegant as I expected it to be.

Connor Storrie (Image credit: Getty Images) In his first Met Gala appearance, Heated Rivaly's Connor Storrie is showing off his flawless skin and enviable bone structure like the superstar he is becoming.

Joey King (Image credit: Getty Images) In one of the most romantic makeup looks of the night, Joey King proves that oodles of pink blush is always a good idea, whether on a red carpet or for everyday.

Gwendoline Christie (Image credit: Getty Images) Did Gwendoline Christie take a page out of Jared Leto's Met Gala playbook? The Game of Thrones and Wednesday star looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a deep, blood red lip and platinum blonde hair, with her carbon-copy face mask on stand-by for photo ops.

Doja Cat (Image credit: Getty Images) The perfect cut crease doesn't exi.... I stand corrected, because Doja Cat is serving sculpted eye perfection on the Met Gala carpet. I'm also here for this butter pecan blonde hair for her spring apperance.

Zoë Kravitz (Image credit: Getty Images) Although it seems that she is strategically hiding her giant diamond ring, Zoë Kravitz looks as stunning as ever with soft maroon eyeshadow and perfectly lined lips. Her half-up, half-down hair also has her looking like the spitting image of her mom, Lisa Bonet.

Lena Dunham (Image credit: Getty Images) The NYT best-selling author hit the carpet tonight with a pair of bleached brows and feathery brunette bangs that mirrored her red feather dress.

Claire Foy (Image credit: Getty Images) Okay, this whole look is a true work of art. This red lipstick with the sculpted black veil?! I cannot handle! It's so good. Yet another reminder to wear all of the sunscreen this summer so I can have alabaster skin like Claire Foy.

Jamila Robinson (Image credit: Getty Images) Another editor slaying her glam tonight! The editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit and Epicurious has a seriously striking set of sculptural braids, with different colors of fabric woven into each arch. Fashion is art, indeed.

Jessica Kayll (Image credit: Getty Images) I adore a little baby's breath woven into the hair, and designer Jessica Kayll looks too cute for words with her hair styled this this tonight.

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector (Image credit: Getty Images) Train daddy is looking mighty, mighty fine tonight, and his wife Rebecca Hall is serving one of the best dark red lips I've seen on the gala circuit this season. Keep your eyes peeled for the shade reveal!

Chase Sui Wonders (Image credit: Getty Images) Behold, another glossy chignon on Chase Sui Wonders. This editorial wet-look effect is proving to be a new red carpet go-to for the sartorial set, and I'm not mad at it.

Venus Williams (Image credit: Getty Images) Venus Williams, coming through, y'all! The gems in this elegant braided updo are everything, and the classic smoky eye is just *chef's kiss* for tonight.

Lena Mahfouf (Image credit: Getty Images) Yet another frosty blue eyeshadow situation! If you can tear your eyes away from this, ahem, handsy top, it's a very pretty makeup situation.

Chloe Malle (Image credit: Getty Images) I would not expect that a bright red lip would look so stunning with a goldenrod yellow dress, but Vogue's editorial director pulls it off. It's giving Michelle Williams at the 2006 Oscars in the best way possible.

Charli xcx (Image credit: Getty Images) Alert! I've spotted Charli xcx leaving the Carlyle Hotel on her way to the Met Gala a few blocks away, and she's rocking a fierce Barbie ponytail. I love that she's letting her crisp cat eye makeup shine tonight.

La La Anthony (Image credit: Getty Images) Wow, okay this cherry cola red hair color on La La Anthony quite literally stopped me in my tracks. This is such a perfect color for her, and paired with this chocolate, embellished gown? Magnificent!

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicole's daughter, Sunday Rose, is a mirror image of her famous mom, with long, high-shine hair that skims her rib cage. Whether it's extensions or a really stellar hair growth routine, I need to the details ASAP.

Nicole Kidman (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicole has arrived! The co-chair of the gala is FLAWLESS with these buttery blonde extensions. Her divorce bangs are still going strong, and I am deeply here for this overall glam. Forever our witchy, ethereal queen.

Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini (Image credit: Getty Images) Our first lady of the Met Gala is here with her daughter, Bee, and both look as regal as ever.

Kela Walker (Image credit: Getty Images) Okay, yet another fun eyeshadow moment! Will this be a makeup trend for the 2026 Met Gala? I sure hope so, because nothing brings me joy like a touch of electric blue makeup. I'm pulling for more vivid hues tonight!

Mona Kosar Abdi (Image credit: Getty Images) Okay, not to brag but the journalists tonight are absolutely eating and leaving no crumbs on the red carpet. Just look at Mona Kosar Abdi's silver eyeshadow and flawless, silky waves. The million-dollar smile is also perfection.

Cara Delevingne (Image credit: Getty Images) Holy smoky eye! Delevingne shows us how it's done with this flawless flick of liner and sculpted eye look. Her wet-look wave updo really lets her makeup shine tonight, and I'm swooning.

Naomi Elizee (Image credit: Getty Images) When I pray to the clear, glowing skin gods, this is what I'm hoping to achieve. Vogue's Senior Fashion Editor is looking all kinds of radiant this afternoon.