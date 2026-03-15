The Most Glamorous 2026 Oscars Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates

Tune in for can't-miss hair, makeup, and manicure looks at film's biggest night.

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After a whirlwind award show season, the 2026 Oscars have finally arrived, and Hollywood's hottest starlets are holding nothing back for cinema's most glamorous evening, especially when it comes to the best hair and makeup looks on the red carpet. First time nominees Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor have already racked up their fair share of awards for films Hamnet and One Battle After Another—and have turned out award-winning glam to match—but they aren't the only first-time nominees on the guest list this year. Elle Fanning is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sentimental Value, Kate Hudson is nominated for Best Actress for Song Sung Blue, and Rose Byrne is a Best Actress nominee for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Acting stalwarts and repeat winners and nominees like Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothée Chalamet will all be in attendance as well, so don't worry—there will be plenty of jaw-dropping glamour throughout the night.

We've already watched some of the year's most dazzling hair and makeup looks hit the award circuit around the world—the 2026 Golden Globes and 2026 Actor Awards certainly did not disappoint—and the 98th Academy Awards are already proving to be a stunning display of high-octane beauty.

Follow along for live updates, photos, and our editors’ honest thoughts about their favorite Oscars red carpet hairstyles and makeup throughout the night, and be sure to check out our fashion live blog for the best outfits of the evening.

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Rose Byrne

The If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star knocks it out the part tonight with this classic red lip and chic chignon. The epitome of an Oscar-nominated star!

a woman in a black gown on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones

The former Oscar nominee proves that a '40s-style Old Hollywood curl is never a bad idea. This is also the most perfect shade of coral-meets-nude lipstick.

a woman in a yellow dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti

Ugh I love waist-grazing braids on the red carpet. Fingers crossed we see more of Chase Infiniti after her scene-stealing turn in One Battle After Another.

chase infiniti in a purple gown with long braids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve

When your gown is the perfect shade of red, I beg you to follow in Renate Reinsve's footsteps and match it to your lipstick. STUN!

a woman in a red dress and heels on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Misty Copeland

Prima ballerina Misty Copeland is all grace and classic glam at the 98th Oscars. I need the secret to her glowing complexion ASAP.

Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruna Marquezine

I spy a flippy bob, the hottest haircut trend of 2026 by a mile! Bruna Marquezine gives it a high-shine finish that is definitely Oscar-worthy.

Bruna Marquezine attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marsai Martin

Another bob sighting! This time on Black...ish star Marsai Martin. The only thing that can tear my eyes away from her cropped cut are those mile-long lashes.

Marsai Martin arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabela Merced

Okay, I'm officially seeing triple bob energy at the 98th Oscars and I'm SO here for it! Merced added a chic blunt fringe to make the look her own—plus some flippy ends, naturally.

Isabela Merced attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonya Lewis Lee

Gasp, this is the ideal gray-meets-champagne hair color on Tonya Lewis Lee. I'm actually speechless.

Tonya Lewis Lee attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion

My curl queen has arrived!! Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion hit the red carpet with her signature spiral ringlets on full display, and I'm already reaching for my curling iron.

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley

YES JESSIE BUCKLEY! She looks absolutely stunning with this red lip and cropped honey blonde hair. I loved her turn in Hamnet so dearly, and she's a favorite to win the Oscar tonight. She might just be my favorite beauty look of the night as well...

Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku

OMG, the iridescent and green shadow on Wunmi Mosaku—up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners—is feeding my soul. She looks so ethereal and gorgeous!

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ginnifer Goodwin

Nobody does a pixie cut like Ginnifer Goodwin. The actress paired her signature hairstyle with micro-liner and a demi-matte nude lip, plus the prettiest flush of baby pink on her cheeks.

Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shayna McHale attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

A moment for Shayna McHale's perfect burgundy manicure, please and thank you. I love when the only pop of color is from a fierce set of nails!

Shayna McHale attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Cute couple alert! Kelly Ripa will always bring it with the most flawless tan and fierce smoky eye makeup.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe is here! Last year's Best Actress winner looks ravishing on the red carpet tonight, with her hair pulled back to allow her perfectly dewy complexion to take center stage (let us never forget her iconic first film).

Zoe Salda&amp;ntilde;a attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore

I've been waiting and watching to discover whether or not Demi Moore's hydro bob was a real haircut or a wig, and, well, now we know that the Oscar-nominated actress isn't quite ready to part with her signature strands.

demi moore in a feathered dress at the oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig

Okay, who is doing Kirsten Wiig's color these days because this is the most perfect bronde shade I've ever seen?!

Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton

If you're going to go super minimal with your glam, the skin needs to be the star. Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton more than understood the assignment!

Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning, everyone!! The Best Actress nominee looks like a legitimate princess with this rosy lip and dewy skin. The blonde low bun is so perfect on her as well. More of these vibes!

elle fanning in a diamond necklace and low bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Bates

I always love to see gray hair on the red carpet, and nobody brings it like Kathy Bates. The Matlock star arrives with Old Hollywood curls and the most perfect pink lipstick I've ever seen.

Kathy Bates attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay

May I direct your attention to Ava DuVernay and her stunning braided bun? The director looks absolutely mesmerizing on the red carpet with her timeless updo and smoky eyes combo.

Ava DuVernay attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Madigan

Nobody looks as cool as Weapons Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Madigan tonight. The shades, the buttery blonde highlights, the rosy pink lip—perfection.

Amy Madigan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone

The two-time Oscar winner is proving once again that she is the ultimate bob queen. Her bixie has grown out past her jawline for a bouncy style courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak.

emma stone in a silver dress at the 2026 oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

The ultimate mother-daughter duo, Kate and Goldie are looking beautifully blonde and glamorous this evening. Three cheers for taking your movie star mother to the Oscars!

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

Be still my heart! Teyana Taylor, Best Actress nominee for her role in One Battle After Another, absolutely smashes her first Oscars red carpet as a contender this evening. The smoky eye, the perfect pixie cut, the glossy nude lip... J'adore.

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

She was born to walk the red carpet in my opinion. Seriously, just how stunning is the Oscar winner with this bouncy blowout?!

Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst

Perennial cool girl Kirsten Dunst is serving serious face this evening, with the perfect rusty rose lip color and a slick-back bun.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver

The bobs keep on coming this evening, with Sigourney Weaver taking her signature auburn locks for a spin on the Oscars red carpet.

Sigourney Weaver attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth

I have a sudden urge to cut some curtain bangs after seeing Mia Goth walk the red carpet with this perfect fringe.

Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Patrow

The Marty Supreme actress is no stranger to the Oscars red carpet, and she never fails to remind me that her blonde hair is nothing less than iconic.

Gwyneth Patrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Another adorable couple has hit the red carpet! Marie Claire covergirl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, Nick Jonas, are the definition of high glamour this evening.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Rudolph

I am totally and completely obsessed with Maya Rudolph and her freckles! I love seeing real skin tone on the red carpet. Not everything needs to be one seamless color to be photo-worthy, my friends!

Maya Rudolph attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anny Hathaway

Oooh I am so here for this stunning half-up half-down hairstyle on Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway. She looks like she's more than ready for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to hit our screens in May.

Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison

Last year's Best Actress winner is looking so movie star-chic on the carpet tonight! Her glossy brunette hair is completely flawless with this side-party and soft curls.

Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams

Okay that's it, do I need to get a bixie cut? I'm getting dangerously close to yes after seeing Gracie Abrams with her Oscars red carpet look tonight.

Gracie Abrams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's all, my dears! Thank you for following along for the 2026 Oscars red carpet, and all of the night's best beauty looks. Be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the 98th Academy Awards show—surprising winners, most-talked-about moments, and more.