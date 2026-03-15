After a whirlwind award show season, the 2026 Oscars have finally arrived, and Hollywood's hottest starlets are holding nothing back for cinema's most glamorous evening, especially when it comes to the best hair and makeup looks on the red carpet. First time nominees Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor have already racked up their fair share of awards for films Hamnet and One Battle After Another—and have turned out award-winning glam to match—but they aren't the only first-time nominees on the guest list this year. Elle Fanning is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sentimental Value, Kate Hudson is nominated for Best Actress for Song Sung Blue, and Rose Byrne is a Best Actress nominee for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Acting stalwarts and repeat winners and nominees like Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothée Chalamet will all be in attendance as well, so don't worry—there will be plenty of jaw-dropping glamour throughout the night.
We've already watched some of the year's most dazzling hair and makeup looks hit the award circuit around the world—the 2026 Golden Globes and 2026 Actor Awards certainly did not disappoint—and the 98th Academy Awards are already proving to be a stunning display of high-octane beauty.
Follow along for live updates, photos, and our editors’ honest thoughts about their favorite Oscars red carpet hairstyles and makeup throughout the night, and be sure to check out our fashion live blog for the best outfits of the evening.
Rose Byrne
The If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star knocks it out the part tonight with this classic red lip and chic chignon. The epitome of an Oscar-nominated star!
Felicity Jones
The former Oscar nominee proves that a '40s-style Old Hollywood curl is never a bad idea. This is also the most perfect shade of coral-meets-nude lipstick.
Chase Infiniti
Ugh I love waist-grazing braids on the red carpet. Fingers crossed we see more of Chase Infiniti after her scene-stealing turn in One Battle After Another.
Renate Reinsve
When your gown is the perfect shade of red, I beg you to follow in Renate Reinsve's footsteps and match it to your lipstick. STUN!
Misty Copeland
Prima ballerina Misty Copeland is all grace and classic glam at the 98th Oscars. I need the secret to her glowing complexion ASAP.
Bruna Marquezine
I spy a flippy bob, the hottest haircut trend of 2026 by a mile! Bruna Marquezine gives it a high-shine finish that is definitely Oscar-worthy.
Marsai Martin
Another bob sighting! This time on Black...ish star Marsai Martin. The only thing that can tear my eyes away from her cropped cut are those mile-long lashes.
Isabela Merced
Okay, I'm officially seeing triple bob energy at the 98th Oscars and I'm SO here for it! Merced added a chic blunt fringe to make the look her own—plus some flippy ends, naturally.
Tonya Lewis Lee
Gasp, this is the ideal gray-meets-champagne hair color on Tonya Lewis Lee. I'm actually speechless.
Odessa A'zion
My curl queen has arrived!! Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion hit the red carpet with her signature spiral ringlets on full display, and I'm already reaching for my curling iron.
Jessie Buckley
YES JESSIE BUCKLEY! She looks absolutely stunning with this red lip and cropped honey blonde hair. I loved her turn in Hamnet so dearly, and she's a favorite to win the Oscar tonight. She might just be my favorite beauty look of the night as well...
Wunmi Mosaku
OMG, the iridescent and green shadow on Wunmi Mosaku—up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners—is feeding my soul. She looks so ethereal and gorgeous!
Ginnifer Goodwin
Nobody does a pixie cut like Ginnifer Goodwin. The actress paired her signature hairstyle with micro-liner and a demi-matte nude lip, plus the prettiest flush of baby pink on her cheeks.
Shayna McHale attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
A moment for Shayna McHale's perfect burgundy manicure, please and thank you. I love when the only pop of color is from a fierce set of nails!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Cute couple alert! Kelly Ripa will always bring it with the most flawless tan and fierce smoky eye makeup.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe is here! Last year's Best Actress winner looks ravishing on the red carpet tonight, with her hair pulled back to allow her perfectly dewy complexion to take center stage (let us never forget her iconic first film).
Demi Moore
I've been waiting and watching to discover whether or not Demi Moore's hydro bob was a real haircut or a wig, and, well, now we know that the Oscar-nominated actress isn't quite ready to part with her signature strands.
Kristen Wiig
Okay, who is doing Kirsten Wiig's color these days because this is the most perfect bronde shade I've ever seen?!
Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton
If you're going to go super minimal with your glam, the skin needs to be the star. Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton more than understood the assignment!
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning, everyone!! The Best Actress nominee looks like a legitimate princess with this rosy lip and dewy skin. The blonde low bun is so perfect on her as well. More of these vibes!
Kathy Bates
I always love to see gray hair on the red carpet, and nobody brings it like Kathy Bates. The Matlock star arrives with Old Hollywood curls and the most perfect pink lipstick I've ever seen.
Ava DuVernay
May I direct your attention to Ava DuVernay and her stunning braided bun? The director looks absolutely mesmerizing on the red carpet with her timeless updo and smoky eyes combo.
Amy Madigan
Nobody looks as cool as Weapons Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Madigan tonight. The shades, the buttery blonde highlights, the rosy pink lip—perfection.
Emma Stone
The two-time Oscar winner is proving once again that she is the ultimate bob queen. Her bixie has grown out past her jawline for a bouncy style courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak.
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
The ultimate mother-daughter duo, Kate and Goldie are looking beautifully blonde and glamorous this evening. Three cheers for taking your movie star mother to the Oscars!
Teyana Taylor
Be still my heart! Teyana Taylor, Best Actress nominee for her role in One Battle After Another, absolutely smashes her first Oscars red carpet as a contender this evening. The smoky eye, the perfect pixie cut, the glossy nude lip... J'adore.
Nicole Kidman
She was born to walk the red carpet in my opinion. Seriously, just how stunning is the Oscar winner with this bouncy blowout?!
Kirsten Dunst
Perennial cool girl Kirsten Dunst is serving serious face this evening, with the perfect rusty rose lip color and a slick-back bun.
Sigourney Weaver
The bobs keep on coming this evening, with Sigourney Weaver taking her signature auburn locks for a spin on the Oscars red carpet.
Mia Goth
I have a sudden urge to cut some curtain bangs after seeing Mia Goth walk the red carpet with this perfect fringe.
Gwyneth Patrow
The Marty Supreme actress is no stranger to the Oscars red carpet, and she never fails to remind me that her blonde hair is nothing less than iconic.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Another adorable couple has hit the red carpet! Marie Claire covergirl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, Nick Jonas, are the definition of high glamour this evening.
Maya Rudolph
I am totally and completely obsessed with Maya Rudolph and her freckles! I love seeing real skin tone on the red carpet. Not everything needs to be one seamless color to be photo-worthy, my friends!
Anny Hathaway
Oooh I am so here for this stunning half-up half-down hairstyle on Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway. She looks like she's more than ready for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to hit our screens in May.
Mikey Madison
Last year's Best Actress winner is looking so movie star-chic on the carpet tonight! Her glossy brunette hair is completely flawless with this side-party and soft curls.
Gracie Abrams
Okay that's it, do I need to get a bixie cut? I'm getting dangerously close to yes after seeing Gracie Abrams with her Oscars red carpet look tonight.
That's all, my dears! Thank you for following along for the 2026 Oscars red carpet, and all of the night's best beauty looks. Be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the 98th Academy Awards show—surprising winners, most-talked-about moments, and more.