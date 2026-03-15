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Rose Byrne The If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star knocks it out the part tonight with this classic red lip and chic chignon. The epitome of an Oscar-nominated star! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones The former Oscar nominee proves that a '40s-style Old Hollywood curl is never a bad idea. This is also the most perfect shade of coral-meets-nude lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti Ugh I love waist-grazing braids on the red carpet. Fingers crossed we see more of Chase Infiniti after her scene-stealing turn in One Battle After Another. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve When your gown is the perfect shade of red, I beg you to follow in Renate Reinsve's footsteps and match it to your lipstick. STUN! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Misty Copeland Prima ballerina Misty Copeland is all grace and classic glam at the 98th Oscars. I need the secret to her glowing complexion ASAP. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruna Marquezine I spy a flippy bob, the hottest haircut trend of 2026 by a mile! Bruna Marquezine gives it a high-shine finish that is definitely Oscar-worthy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marsai Martin Another bob sighting! This time on Black...ish star Marsai Martin. The only thing that can tear my eyes away from her cropped cut are those mile-long lashes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabela Merced Okay, I'm officially seeing triple bob energy at the 98th Oscars and I'm SO here for it! Merced added a chic blunt fringe to make the look her own—plus some flippy ends, naturally. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonya Lewis Lee Gasp, this is the ideal gray-meets-champagne hair color on Tonya Lewis Lee. I'm actually speechless. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion My curl queen has arrived!! Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion hit the red carpet with her signature spiral ringlets on full display, and I'm already reaching for my curling iron. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley YES JESSIE BUCKLEY! She looks absolutely stunning with this red lip and cropped honey blonde hair. I loved her turn in Hamnet so dearly, and she's a favorite to win the Oscar tonight. She might just be my favorite beauty look of the night as well... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku OMG, the iridescent and green shadow on Wunmi Mosaku—up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners—is feeding my soul. She looks so ethereal and gorgeous! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ginnifer Goodwin Nobody does a pixie cut like Ginnifer Goodwin. The actress paired her signature hairstyle with micro-liner and a demi-matte nude lip, plus the prettiest flush of baby pink on her cheeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shayna McHale attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) A moment for Shayna McHale's perfect burgundy manicure, please and thank you. I love when the only pop of color is from a fierce set of nails! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Cute couple alert! Kelly Ripa will always bring it with the most flawless tan and fierce smoky eye makeup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña Zoe is here! Last year's Best Actress winner looks ravishing on the red carpet tonight, with her hair pulled back to allow her perfectly dewy complexion to take center stage (let us never forget her iconic first film). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore I've been waiting and watching to discover whether or not Demi Moore's hydro bob was a real haircut or a wig, and, well, now we know that the Oscar-nominated actress isn't quite ready to part with her signature strands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig Okay, who is doing Kirsten Wiig's color these days because this is the most perfect bronde shade I've ever seen?! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton If you're going to go super minimal with your glam, the skin needs to be the star. Kim Coleman and Shannon Thornton more than understood the assignment! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning Elle Fanning, everyone!! The Best Actress nominee looks like a legitimate princess with this rosy lip and dewy skin. The blonde low bun is so perfect on her as well. More of these vibes! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Bates I always love to see gray hair on the red carpet, and nobody brings it like Kathy Bates. The Matlock star arrives with Old Hollywood curls and the most perfect pink lipstick I've ever seen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay May I direct your attention to Ava DuVernay and her stunning braided bun? The director looks absolutely mesmerizing on the red carpet with her timeless updo and smoky eyes combo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Madigan Nobody looks as cool as Weapons Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Madigan tonight. The shades, the buttery blonde highlights, the rosy pink lip—perfection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone The two-time Oscar winner is proving once again that she is the ultimate bob queen. Her bixie has grown out past her jawline for a bouncy style courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn The ultimate mother-daughter duo, Kate and Goldie are looking beautifully blonde and glamorous this evening. Three cheers for taking your movie star mother to the Oscars! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor Be still my heart! Teyana Taylor, Best Actress nominee for her role in One Battle After Another, absolutely smashes her first Oscars red carpet as a contender this evening. The smoky eye, the perfect pixie cut, the glossy nude lip... J'adore. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman She was born to walk the red carpet in my opinion. Seriously, just how stunning is the Oscar winner with this bouncy blowout?! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst Perennial cool girl Kirsten Dunst is serving serious face this evening, with the perfect rusty rose lip color and a slick-back bun. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver The bobs keep on coming this evening, with Sigourney Weaver taking her signature auburn locks for a spin on the Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth I have a sudden urge to cut some curtain bangs after seeing Mia Goth walk the red carpet with this perfect fringe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Patrow The Marty Supreme actress is no stranger to the Oscars red carpet, and she never fails to remind me that her blonde hair is nothing less than iconic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Another adorable couple has hit the red carpet! Marie Claire covergirl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, Nick Jonas, are the definition of high glamour this evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Rudolph I am totally and completely obsessed with Maya Rudolph and her freckles! I love seeing real skin tone on the red carpet. Not everything needs to be one seamless color to be photo-worthy, my friends! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anny Hathaway Oooh I am so here for this stunning half-up half-down hairstyle on Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway. She looks like she's more than ready for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to hit our screens in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison Last year's Best Actress winner is looking so movie star-chic on the carpet tonight! Her glossy brunette hair is completely flawless with this side-party and soft curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams Okay that's it, do I need to get a bixie cut? I'm getting dangerously close to yes after seeing Gracie Abrams with her Oscars red carpet look tonight. (Image credit: Getty Images)