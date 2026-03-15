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How to Watch the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Live "Long before O’Brien’s hosting gig begins streaming on Hulu at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg will return as the Oscars red carpet’s official correspondent. The pre-show presentation even has a name this year: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars. Beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, she’ll zoom in on the buzziest looks and interview your favorite stars, while Marie Claire listens closely for any designer details. Hulu will house the red carpet coverage, too, so no need to switch channels at all tonight."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Your 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Cheat-Sheet "From now until the 7 p.m. ET broadcast begins (and sometimes after, if Kylie Jenner is fashionably late again), a constant stream of corsets, naked dresses, and Spring 2026 color trends will likely dominate the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet. I’ve already established Best Actress nominees as ones to watch. The Best Supporting Actress category is equally stacked with style muses, including Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Amy Madigan, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. I have the utmost fashion faith in Taylor, especially after her bejeweled butt cleavage at the Golden Globes and her anatomically-correct Thom Browne gown at the Actor Awards. She’s worn the buzziest maisons this award season, but the One Battle After Another star keeps coming back to Schiaparelli. Daniel Roseberry’s Spring 2026 Couture and Fall 2026 womenswear collections are ripe for Taylor’s taking." Teyana Taylor showed off a bedazzled behind at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Not only is Taylor a first-time nominee, she’ll also make her Oscars debut. Chase Infiniti, Wunmi Mosaku, Arden Cho, and more will also walk the historic red carpet for the first time. Expect them to go all-out for their debuts, whether it be with a vintage or fresh-from-the-runway pull. Meanwhile, Oscars regulars like Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Fanning, and Kate Hudson will likely stick to what works best: glamorous gowns from their favorite ateliers. I, for one, can’t wait to see which shade Louis Vuitton loyalist Stone went with. So far this season, she’s pulled off lavender and butter yellow at the Actor Awards and Golden Globes, respectively."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Which Louis Vuitton color will Emma Stone test tonight? Place your bets, now. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior’s Pre-Oscars Party Set a Stylish Tone—and Teased Surprise Celebrity Guests "Three days before the 2026 Oscars, Dior and W Magazine gathered nominees, former winners, and fashion girls alike for an invite-only dinner. The dress code? Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, of course. Most attendees—including Priyanka Chopra, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski, and Teyana Taylor—sourced Anderson’s first two Dior collections. Perhaps he’s reserving his 12-day-old Fall 2026 line for the real deal on Sunday. Meanwhile, fans (myself included) were most shocked to see Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner on the guest list: The two have famously never walked the Oscars red carpet. Seeing them in Dior—Jenner in a circa-1998 camisole and Bieber in Anderson’s reimagined Bar Jacket—made me wish for their debuts this year. I also wasn’t expecting Emma Watson’s grand return to Hollywood. If the Dior party hinted Watson will attend the 2026 Oscars, it’ll be her first ceremony since 2014."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Fingers crossed Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend the 2026 Oscars, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg Is the 2026 Oscars Hostess With the Mostest "Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg is the Oscars' red carpet correspondent for a third year in a row. She arrived before the biggest names in Hollywood, dressed in a strapless, black A-line gown, featuring an oversize bow at the back. Its classic simplicity allowed her diamond, collar-style necklace and matching hoop earrings to take center stage."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Amelia Dimoldenberg arrived at the 2026 Oscars in black and diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

'KPop Demon Hunters' Star Arden Cho Makes Her Oscars Debut "KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for Best Animated Feature, meaning your favorite Huntrix members will grace the Oscars red carpet soon. Arden Cho, aka Rumi, was the first of the trio to arrive, dressed in Spring 2026 couture from Korean designer Miss Sohee. A strapless, black gown—with lace and fishnet naked elements—served as the base of her look. For extra drama, the actor slipped on the most voluminous of floor-length sleeves. Their moss green hue was especially eye-catching."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Arden Cho was the first Kpop Demon Hunters star to arrive at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Thorne Flaunts the First (of Many) Oscars Naked Dresses "If the 2026 Oscars are anything like the 2026 Golden Globes, tonight will be a naked dress showdown. Bella Thorne kickstarted the trend in a long-sleeve, black Gucci gown. The brand's double-G monogram decorated Thorne's nearly-naked underlay, before a boatneck, feather-cuffed bodice made it a touch more wintery."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Bella Thorne arrived at the 2026 Oscars in a nearly-naked dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 Oscars Red Carpet Trend Watch "It's early in the night, but there are a few trends I'm keeping a close eye on. After the Golden Globes filled with elegant black dresses, I'm expecting the Oscars to swerve toward bolder jewel tones or pearlescent white—ending the season on a bright note. I'm also hearing feather-trims are going to swish onto the red carpet via sleeves, embellished hems, and more."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor Model Beca Michie proved LeSavage's point at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson Williams Skates Onto the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet—and My Best-Dressed List "My man (read: Hudson Williams) has blessed the 2026 Oscars with his sartorial prowess—for the first time ever, might I add. Following his pre-Oscars naked shirt this weekend, the Heated Rivalry star posed in an oppositely full-coverage Balenciaga suit. (According to E! News, he's been doing yoga in his look all day.) He frosted the satin lapel of his black tuxedo jacket with a diamond Serpenti brooch from Bulgari. Just a few inches south appeared a matching Serpenti watch. He's a star, ladies and gentlemen!"—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Hudson Williams walked the 2026 Oscars red carpet solo, in all black and Bulgari bling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McKenna Grace, Well, Graces the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet "When I caught McKenna Grace walking out of her limo, I thought of Grace Kelly. Her peony-pink dress and matching, floor-length stole were a page neatly torn from the Old Hollywood playbook."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor McKenna Grace looked every bit a red carpet regular at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Byrne Blooms at the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet "When I spoke with Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne ahead of the 2026 Actor Awards, she told me she's spent red carpet season chasing 'elegance' with every look. She more than delivered at the Academy Awards in a black strapless Dior gown set with beaded lilies. To me, it looks like a woman getting her flowers and wearing them, too."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor Rose Byrne embodied Old Hollywood glamour at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve Sprouts a Spring 2026 Color Trend at the Oscars "The tomato red color trend didn't just germinate on Spring 2026 runways from Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Dior, Chanel, and Fendi. Best Actress nominee Renate Reinsve gave the shade a proper Hollywood close-up at the 2026 Oscars in a strapless gown. The design was as sharp as it was sultry, thanks to a hip-high cutout and high-low train. I, for one, hope more attendees follow her tomato-y lead tonight."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Best Actress nominee Renate Reinsve pulled off the tomato red color trend with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Misty Copeland Pirouettes at the 2026 Oscars in the Tutu Trend "Professional ballerina Misty Copeland is slated to perform en pointe at the 2026 Oscars. Before then, she endorsed the burgeoning tutu trend on the Oscars red carpet. A shoulder-padded, plunge blazer made up the top-half of her gown. Then, her stark white skirt served as a blank canvas for a tiered lace tutu. Extra points for her subtle jewelry from Jared. Copeland's step-and-repeat comes just days after Kaia Gerber tested the tutu revival in Givenchy. Perhaps the silhouette is Hollywood's way of proving to Timothée Chalamet that ballet is still very much 'alive.'"—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Misty Copeland prepared for her Oscars performance with a ballet-inspired step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti's Love Affair With Lavender Continues at the Oscars "Four days ago, Chase Infiniti attended Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars 'A Night for Young Hollywood' party in a lavender Carolina Herrera skirt set. Turns out, she was teasing her 2026 Oscars gown. Tonight, she showed out in a custom lavender Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a halter-neck bodice and ruffled tiers atop the carpet-grazing train."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Chase Infiniti proved she can pull off any color at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images) She first tested the tint last week at Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"ICE OUT" Protests Continue at the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet "It started at the 2026 Golden Globes, continued at New York Fashion Week, and made it all the way to the Oscars red carpet: Stars have been raising their voices against abuses by ICE with 'ICE OUT' pins and pointed accessories. Glennon Doyle's bedazzled clutch summed up the movement in seven letters."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor Glennon Doyle protested ICE's abuse with a personalized clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Bareilles revived the "ICE OUT" pins seen at NYFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GapStudio Makes Its Oscars Red Carpet Debut "Zac Posen has been steadily elevating GapStudio's profile with every red carpet. After dressing stars for everything from the ESPYs to major fashion week parties, he secured a sculpted corset gown for Barbie Ferreira on the Oscars red carpet. This blue hits even better than a great pair of jeans."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor The former Euphoria star pulled off cobalt blue at the Oscars in custom GapStudio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

'KPop Demon Hunters' Stars Channel the Film's Nominated Song "KPop Demon Hunters' breakout hit, 'Golden' scored a Best Original Song nomination at the 2026 Oscars. Leading ladies EJAE and Audrey Nuna paid homage to the chart-topping record in metallic gold. For EJAE, gold sequins cascaded from her strapless neckline onto a fringed train. Nuna walked the red carpet minutes later, in a voluminous Thom Browne ballgown. I could write a song about its gold-to-black ombré alone."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer EJAE looked "Golden" at the 2026 Oscars in head-to-toe sequins. (Image credit: Getty Images) Audrey Nuna followed EJAE's lead in Thom Browne at the Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider Us on Zendaya Watch... "Celebrity power stylist—I mean, image architect—Law Roach is in the building! I'm crossing my fingers and toes that his star client, Zendaya, is close behind. She hasn't attended the Academy Awards since 2024, when she wore custom Armani Privé. Personally, I'd love to see her recent bridal white streak get the Oscars treatment."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor A Zendaya-less Law Roach arrived at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'Zion Trades a Red Carpet Gown for Trophy-Worthy Trousers "I feel so seen by Odessa A'Zion in Valentino at the 2026 Oscars: She arrived in oversize black trousers and an equally-baggy wrap top, aka the elevated version of my Oscars look right now. It's her second pro-pants pick of the current award season, following her circa-Fall 2015 Armani Privé jumpsuit at the 2026 Actor Awards."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Odessa A'Zion continued her award season pants streak at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku Makes My Oscars Watch Party Gasp "As soon as Wunmi Mosaku arrived at the 2026 Oscars, everyone in my watch party gasped. Who wouldn't be in awe of the first-time nominee in emerald green sequins? The off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve look hugged her growing baby bump elegantly."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer The Sinners actor brought emerald green glamour to the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feathers Cover Every Square Inch of Demi Moore's Oscar Gown "This time last year, Demi Moore attended the 2025 Oscars in head-to-toe silver sequins. Tonight, the Landman star traded sequins for peacock-inspired Gucci feathers, which fanned out atop her cinched bodice. According to Moore's stylist, Brad Goreski, 'Demi wanted to wear something that was a work of art.' The tufts turned mossy green around her waist, before becoming iridescent atop the mermaid train."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Demi Moore brought Gucci as her plus-one to the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley Tests a "Controversial" Color Combination at the 2026 Oscars "Spring 2026 is the season of unique color combinations. Need proof? See Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley's custom Chanel gown at the Oscars. Fashion features editor Emma Childs called the moment 'controversial.' The pleated, off-the-shoulder bodice was tomato red, contrary to the baby pink elongated skirt. I'll be channeling this red-and-pink color palette all spring long."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Leave it to Jessie Buckley to make pink-and-red a Spring 2026 color trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña Elevates the Naked Dress Trend at the Oscars "An actor's Oscars gown doesn't need to be completely transparent to classify as 'naked.' Exhibit A: Zoe Saldaña's little black slip dress. Only the lacy balconette bodice atop her satin slip was sheer."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Zoe Saldaña made naked dressing approachable in a semi-sheer slip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Custom Chanel Leaves 'Marie Claire' Editors Speechless "Teyana you have simply GOT to be JOKINGGGG."—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor "My co-worker, Julia, took the words right out of my mouth. Teyana Taylor has delivered hit after hit this award season, and absolutely no misses. Her custom Chanel Oscars gown undeniably continued her red carpet streak. Black and white feathers down the carpet-grazing train were the cherry on top of Taylor's glamorous cake."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Teyana Taylor was all smiles at the 2026 Oscars. Why wouldn't she be in custom Chanel? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner Ends Her Noir Gown Streak in Red-Hot Schiaparelli "I love a classic Kylie moment, and her Oscars look really delivered. While it’s still too early to see if she’ll walk the red carpet (fingers crossed!), I’ll be satisfied with any peak into her look on film’s biggest night.”—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor Kylie Jenner shared close-ups of her Schiaparelli Oscars gown on Instagram. (Image credit: @kyliejenner on Instagram) A moment for Jenner's charm-like diamond choker. (Image credit: @kyliejenner on Instagram)

Kate Hudson Brings Her Mom, Goldie Hawn, as Her Oscars Plus-One "If I was nominated for my first Academy Award, my mom would certainly be my plus-one. Clearly, Kate Hudson is as much her mother's daughter as me: The Best Actress nominee arrived at the Oscars in a peplum Armani Privé gown. (Marie Claire predicted she'd choose Armani Privé in late January, when she attended the maison's Paris Haute Couture Week show.) Goldie Hawn's black, glittery gown matched her daughter's glamour with ease."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Mother-daughter duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn arrived arm-in-arm at the Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I Give You...Elle Fanning, a Givenchy Princess "Elle Fanning was the picture of a princess in a Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown, fit with a strapless bodice, tulle ball skirt, and hand-stitched lavender-tinted wisteria petals. Plus, there’s a heartfelt detail to the Sentimental Value star’s look we wouldn’t know if the Best Supporting Actress nominee didn’t take the time for a quick chat with a red carpet correspondent: Fanning revealed that Burton’s a 'dear friend' and that 'she and her team sewed every wisteria petal.' The perks of being famous and having famous friends!"—Emma Childs, fashion features editor Elle Fanning looked straight from a Disney princess film in custom Givenchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone's Cap-Sleeve Oscars Gown Is Classic Emma-Core "If you made me close my eyes and draw a picture of what Emma Stone would wear to the Oscars, it would be this exact dress. She's spent all of 2026 so far wearing every possible combination of 'beaded column dress.' The look always works for her, but I'd love to see her take a risk at the after parties."—Kelsey Stiegman, contributing fashion writer Emma Stone shimmered at the 2026 Oscars in a cap-sleeve gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)