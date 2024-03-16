Celine Dion Shares Moving Instagram Post on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Singer Celine Dion says being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is one of the "hardest experiences of my life" in an emotional Instagram post.
"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer wrote on Instagram, in recognition of International SPS Awareness Day.
"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," she continued. "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"
The moving Instagram caption accompanied a photo of the singer posing alongside her three children—René-Charles Angélil, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.
A photo posted by celinedion on
Stiff person syndrome is a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes random muscle stiffness and painful spasms that often worsen over time, according to Johns Hopkins.
Dion shared her diagnosis with the public in December, 2022 with an emotional video posted on her Instagram account.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," the award-winning singer said, at times fighting back tears.
"It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she continued. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."
A photo posted by celinedion on
According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, SPS impacts the central nervous system—specifically the brain and spinal cord. As a result, people diagnosed with SPS can become bed-ridden, wheelchair-bound and disabled, and may not be able to work or care for themselves independently.
The foundation adds that common symptoms of the disease include "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms "so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Actress Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Married Life
"I get to hang out with my best friend all the time."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Shakira Opens Up About The Sacrifices She Made During Her Previous, 11-Year Relationship
"For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
If Sydney Sweeney’s Custom Miu Miu Looks Familiar, It’s for Good Reason
It channels a look from her favorite romantic comedy.
By Rachel Burchfield Published