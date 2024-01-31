Céline Dion is releasing a documentary about stiff person syndrome, the rare illness she's sadly been struggling with in recent years.
The superstar hopes the film, which is titled I Am: Céline Dion and will be released on Amazon Prime Video, will work to "raise awareness" of her condition and the ways it affects people's lives.
"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the singer said in a statement.
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."
In December 2023, Dion's older sister gave an update on her condition, saying in an interview, "She doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"
In May, the singer reluctantly announced that she was officially canceling her tour until further notice due to her illness.
She told fans at the time, "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
