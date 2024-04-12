Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Are Fighting Over His ‘Magic Mike’ Profits During Years-Long Divorce Trial

It's reportedly getting contentious in the courtroom between co-parents Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as they continue to work through their years-long divorce proceedings.
According to documents filed in a Los Angeles court this week and obtained by E! News, Tatum and Dewan are prepared to battle over the money Tatum made from his hit Magic Mike franchise. The pair have both submitted lists of witnesses they intend to call to the stand, according to E! News, including themselves.
Dewan also requested her ex submit personal and corporate tax returns and other financial documents, including those that detail how much Tatum made from the three Magic Mike films.
Dewan's lawyers are arguing that Magic Mike was Tatum's "big break," People reports, and that the film's "extremely lucrative" sequels were "developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds," therefore entitling her to a portion of the profits.
In addition, Dewan's legal team is requesting a separate trial, in which they claim they will prove that Tatum allegedly "colluded" to "shelter" his Magic Mike income from his ex-wife.
Tatum and his legal team, according to People, "adamantly dispute" the recent court filings made by Dewan's team, saying the actor "never denied Petitioner of her share of the community assets or income."
His team argues that the actor has "continued to create and develop” the his Magic Mike character after the couple’s 2018 split, which should “give rise to his separate property interest therein.”
Tatum's lawyers are also arguing that their client has "exhausted all efforts in an attempt to settle this matter without litigation."
Dewan and Tatum first met in 2006 on the set of the dance film Step Up. Three years later, on July 11, 2009, the pair got married and on May 31, 2013, welcomed their daughter Everly to the world.
In April 2018, the couple announced their split, but according to Tatum's latest court filings also obtained by People the pair had "privately separated months prior."
“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in their joint announcement in 2018. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”
The co-parents officially filed for divorce in October 2018 and were declared legally single in 2019.
That same year, Dewan opened up about her very public split in her book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.
“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” she wrote and as People reported at the time. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”
Dewan is currently engaged to Steve Kazee and the couple are expecting their second child. They are also the proud parents of a son, 4-year-old Calum.
Tatum is also engaged to Zoë Kravitz after dating for two years. They announced their impending nuptials in October 2023.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
