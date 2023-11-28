Charli XCX is Engaged to The 1975's George Daniel, and She Totally Manifested It

Charli XCX announced her engagement to George Daniel, drummer for The 1975, on social media, writing on her public Instagram today “charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!” She shared the news yesterday with a post of her engagement ring on her private Instagram, which is intended for her fans. People confirmed that the two are engaged.

In her first post, she shared a casual selfie, holding up her hand and flashing a diamond ring. In her more official announcement, the singer shared a carousel of the two embracing and a tray of tea featuring a box with an engagement ring, “seemingly revealing how [Daniel] proposed,” People reports.

Earlier this year she released the single “Welcome to My Island (Remix)” with Daniel, in which she sings “It was love at first sight from the moment we kissed / I want a white dress, countryside house, and kids”—and it seems she has manifested just that. The engagement comes several months after she jokingly commented on The 1975’s archived tour announcement on Instagram, “Stop touring, George needs to buy a ring.” (Speak it into existence!)

The two British musicians first connected in 2021 while working on the single “Spinning.” Although it’s unclear when the pair’s creative partnership turned romantic, she confirmed their relationship in May 2022 when she shared photos on Instagram of the two vacationing together, two months after he supported her at her Saturday Night Live performance in March. Since then, the couple has collaborated on ample music together and “have also offered insights into their relationship over the past year and a half with posts on social media and in interviews,” People reports. Social media content of the two of them has included not just vacations but enjoying Fashion Week events together around the world and working in the studio.

“Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work,” she told The Sun in May. “It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving.”