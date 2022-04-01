Chris Rock Addressed the Will Smith Incident in First Standup Show After the Oscars: "I'm Still Kind of Processing"
Tickets to the show were going for up to $8,000...
I don't want to patronize you by rehashing the events of Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. If you missed some details, this is what happened; this is what people are saying; this is what Daniel Radcliffe is specifically saying; this is Will and Jada's response.
Now, one remaining main actor in the whole ordeal has finally addressed it: Comedian and slap recipient Chris Rock gave his very first (well, and second) standup show after the Oscars, in Boston on March 30—one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 10 p.m. (bloomin' 'eck, that would end way past my bedtime (I'm British, I can use quaint interjections, OK)).
According to Variety, Rock came on stage exclaiming, "Whoa, OK!" before receiving a two-minute standing ovation (crikey!).
After that, he was kinda like, "um, are we gonna do this all night or...?" What he actually said was: "Yo, let me do the show!"
"How was your weekend?" he finally quipped. "I don’t have a bunch of sh*t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that sh*t. And it will be serious and funny."
Variety reports that someone in the audience then yelled, "f**k Will Smith!" Rock wisely chose to ignore that comment.
"I’m going to tell some jokes," he said. "It’s nice to just be out."
People were absolutely falling over themselves trying to nab tickets for the two sold-out shows, with some resale sites listing them for up to $8,000. (Um, folks, I'm happy that you have thousands to spare on a single show, but you know I'm just gonna report what happened in the morning, right? And you can read it for free? Anyway, I digress, and obviously, I'm just joking—it goes without saying that artists should be paid for their work.)
Now we'll just have to wait till Rock is ready to comment further.
