Chrissy Teigen Explained Why She Skipped the Grammys Despite Doing a Dress Fitting

John Legend was dateless at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
His wife, Chrissy Teigen, decided to skip the event at the last minute for a more than understandable reason, as she shared with her followers on Instagram.
The star posted a photo of herself sitting on a couch and holding her sleeping baby Esti, who was born in January and is therefore just a few weeks old.
The model captioned the post, "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol"
Her decision not to go was more than validated in the comments section, with Legend writing, "Just sitting there fine AF," which like, husband goals.
Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe sweetly wrote, "Stay right there beautiful Mommy"
Bethenny Frankel insisted, "Not today"
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Teigen announced the arrival of Esti Maxine Stephens on Instagram a few weeks back and revealed that her older siblings, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, were already enamored with her.
Later, their dad confirmed this in an interview. "The kids are excited. We weren't sure how they would take it," he said. "I felt like they were a little jealous when Mommy was pregnant, but as soon as Esti arrived, they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her, and it's really exciting."
Teigen is regularly praised for being deeply honest about her experiences with caring for a newborn. She has opened up about her postpartum depression in the past, and recently posted a picture of herself in a milk-stained dress, which many commenters said showed the reality of being a new mom.
