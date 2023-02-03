John Legend Opened Up About Luna and Miles' Feelings Towards New Baby Sister Esti: "We Weren't Sure How They Would Take It"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a new baby girl named Esti Maxine Stephens in January, and shared the happy news with the world via the number one sweetest photo in existence. The photo in question showed Esti being lovingly cradled by her two older siblings, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.
But according to Legend, he and his wife were a little nervous about the reception Esti would get from her sister and brother.
"The kids are excited. We weren't sure how they would take it," he told E! News recently.
"I felt like they were a little jealous when Mommy was pregnant, but as soon as Esti arrived, they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her, and it's really exciting."
That certainly sounds in line with what Teigen wrote in the caption for that photo I was talking about: "the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," she said. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love."
During Legend's interview with E!, the journalist pointed out that it's a tough balance between caring for the new baby and making sure the older kids also feel like they're getting the love they need.
"Yeah, you want to give them enough attention and time and let them know that this new baby isn't gonna take all of our love away from them, but what we found is that it just added more love to the house," he said. AWWWW!!!
BTW, Marie Claire recently asked Legend to kindly share his beauty routine with us and he took the opportunity to also throw in some tidbits about what life is like with his children.
"I have kids, so a lot of my waking up has to do with how early they wake up," he told us. "They usually get up between 6:30 and 7:00 o’clock, so that's usually when I get up too."
He also told us that Luna and Miles are little budding DJs. "I grew up in the '80s and '90s, and I was in college from ‘95 to ‘99, so that's like my sweet spot—I love hip hop from that era," he explained. "But when the kids are in the car it's a different story because they want to hear something from a Disney soundtrack." Well, who doesn't?
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
