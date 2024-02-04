Chrissy Teigen Continues Her Anti-Pant Crusade at the Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen really told pants to take a seat in 2024. The multi-hyphenate has been spotted sans pants a few times since Christmas 2023. And you know what? We're on Team No-Pants with her. Because, really, who needs to cover up when you could just...let you legs be free? Why try and gatekeep the gams when they yearn for fresh air and vitamin D? John Legend was wearing enough pants for the both of them, frankly, at this year's Grammy Awards, anyway. Long live the pants-free lifestyle!

Chrissy went out sans pants for John's birthday back in December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy was also on the lam from the officers of Pantslandia while in NYC this past Christmas. (Image credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

If anything, Chrissy Teigen wearing a dress with a barely-there skirt kinda balances out the empire-waist-illusion, pantaloon-lookin'-ass pants (compliment) her musician husband is wearing.

I mean, just look at this man's silky leg tubes! They're positively voluminous and the star of his particular fashion moment!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive at the 2024 Grammy Awards looking well balanced, sartorially speaking. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, before Professor Fashion of the Internet School of Fashion Policing comes for us: yes, we know that John Legend's pants don't actually go up to the tie of his blouse. But you can't tell us that the illusion isn't there—if not on purpose, then by accident—when you gaze upon his shiny ensemble.

It just looks like he's wearing a whole lotta pant, is all! Which is fits in quite nicely with Teigen's lack of pants via her hyper-short skirt. To get personal for a moment, Teigen's dress is giving "Flower Girl at her Aunt's Wedding in 1994" but that's only because I am like 98.7% sure I wore that exact dress to my aunt's first wedding in 1994 where I was, in fact, the flower girl.

Chrissy Teigen giving 1990s flower girl realness is a viiiiibe—and we're into it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something so nostalgic about the look for me, a millennial, but also sorta punk rock and radical, given the, ahem, labial nature of the bright pink rosebud-y bloom that makes up her skirt and its placement.

It's cheeky! It's camp! It's something we could totally see Olivia Rodrigo rocking so coolly. Which is to say: Chrissy, we think you nailed it! Because you know what we're tired of? Pants and people who can't handle the power of a pussy pink rosebud skirt. It's so hyper-feminine, so bold in its construction—it's perfect for the Grammy Awards red carpet, no?

Keep representing for the pants-less life, Chrissy. We're on your side—the right side of history.