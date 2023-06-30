Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Son Wren's Hair, Makes Hilarious '00s Pop-Punk Reference

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just welcomed their baby son Wren via surrogate, and they're already more than in love with the little boy.

But of course it's Chrissy Teigen we're talking about here, so you better bet she's got as many jokes as she's got love for baby Wren.

The supermodel and mom of four shared a new Instagram video in which Wren's dark hair is sweetly standing up on top of his little head, captioning it, "the hair. simple plan is shaking"

Now, I realize you have to be part of a very specific age group to know who Simple Plan is, so here's some background on that if you missed that very specific time in the early '00s cultural landscape.

Simple Plan is a Canadian band that is still active to this day, but that is mostly famous for its 2002 smash hit "I'm Just a Kid" and 2004 banger "Welcome to My Life," both of which totally still hold up musically and lyrically—I'm just saying.

Anyway, some of the band members were particularly known for having spiked up dark hair, much like many of their contemporaries in the same genre, which is why baby Wren seems like he could give them a run for their money.

Amazingly, the official Simple Plan Instagram account saw where Teigen was coming from, commenting, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!"

AND Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier said, "Wait…. Was that a simple plan reference? Congratulations!!!!"

TOO CUTE.

ICYMI, Teigen and Legend announced they had welcomed Wren earlier this week, just months after their daughter Esti was born. The two are also parents to Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.