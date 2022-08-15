Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Chrissy Teigen is being characteristically open about her pregnancy journey.
In a new Instagram post, the model and TV star shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump, captioning it, "the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!"
That last bit refers to hairstylist Irinel de León, who is hilariously sticking herself to the wall in an attempt to avoid photobombing Teigen. Mission... accomplished?
Teigen revealed her pregnancy last week, alongside a very moving caption.
She wrote, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.
"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.
"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
Teigen and her husband, John Legend, already share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. Heartbreakingly, they shared the loss of their third child, whom they had named Jack, back in 2020.
Teigen wrote an essay on Medium at the time to try to work through the devastation she felt after losing Jack.
Since then, the star shared that she was going through IVF again and was tired of people repeatedly asking her if she was pregnant when she wasn't.
Happily, she can now share her new pregnancy journey along with all the feelings it brings up for her and her family.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
