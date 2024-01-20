Chrissy Teigen's Latest Mom Confession is Relatable AF

We are here for the moments when Chrissy Teigen gets real about motherhood.



On Thursday, January 18, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the model and television personality was asked if her kids were "good eaters." It was then that the cookbook author revealed the ultimate mom secret: Her five-year-old son, Miles, has never had a vegetable.

"Miles has still not had a vegetable," she said. "He is six, almost. Never."



Teigen then quickly recalled that her son did accidentally eat one green veggie. Once.



"He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it," she confessed, adding that she recently talked about Miles' picky eating on a Zoom call with her son's school.

“It’s the only thing they really have control over at that age, so he uses it,” Teigen said.

Teigen may have some trouble getting Miles to eat his veggies, but the mom of four says she has no picky eating issues when it comes to her daughter, seven-year-old Luna.



“Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables,” the proud mom said.



Teigen's husband, John Legend, and Luna were in the audience, proudly watching on as Teigen appeared alongside her friend and Chrissy & Dave Dine Out co-host David Chang.



“She goes to The Voice all the time and she sees daddy work but she’s never really come to see me, so we snatched her up from school and she came to see this,” Teigen explained, beaming on-stage as the camera panned to Luna and Legend.

A post shared by chrissy teigen A photo posted by chrissyteigen on

Teigen is known for being hilariously candid about the ups and downs of motherhood. In December 2020, the model got real about the "joy" that is trying to nail a perfect holiday photo shoot by sharing a photo of Miles and his not-too-happy-to-be-here face on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually," Teigen tweeted.

And in 2017, Teigen asked other moms to share all the ways their toddlers are mean to them, because the terrible twos are real.



"I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them," the cookbook author tweeted at the time.