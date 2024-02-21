Christie Brinkley Wrote a Self-Love Poem for Her 70th Birthday

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is no longer wasting time disliking what she sees in the mirror, and there's a deep lesson in there for all of us.
For her birthday earlier this month, as she celebrated turning 70, Brinkley wrote herself a very wholesome poem about self-love, which she then kindly shared with the rest of us via Instagram, alongside mirror selfies of her looking happy, strong and workout-ready.
She wrote:
"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see,
I’m finally happy with the person looking back back at me
I’m no longer critical and demanding
now I’m grateful and understanding
I’ve put this body thru it
I’ve broken every bone,
in tiny miracles I’m all healed
in my heart and soul I’m home
It’s taken 70 years to get here,
in tears and joy I’ve found my happy ,
so now I’m going to end this poem
before I get too sappy!
"Happy Birthday Indeed!"
A post shared by Christie Brinkley
A photo posted by christiebrinkley on
Commenters were completely taken with Brinkley's words and energy, with one writing, "Happy 70th Birthday, Christie!!! You are beyond blessed with beauty, grace, elegance, vibrancy and wit! May you continue to enjoy good health and happiness…you make 70 look fabulous!!"
And BTW, the supermodel's Alo bra is available to buy if you're eyeing it up (it's also a fave of fellow fashion girlie Kendall Jenner).
If Brinkley's Instagram is anything to go by, she appears to spend her days looking fabulous, smiling and laughing with joy, and being a supportive mom—as exemplified by her sweet show of support for daughter Alexa Ray Joel when she dueted with dad Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. What a life!
A post shared by Christie Brinkley
A photo posted by christiebrinkley on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Zendaya Helped Timothée Chalamet "Set Up" His First NYC Apartment
Cutest!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Before Fame, Fortune, and Two Academy Awards, Hilary Swank and Her Mother Slept in a Car As She Chased Stardom
“Despite the challenges, I feel nostalgia for those days, when we had nothing.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Cousin Says She Was “Really Mature for Her Age” and “Looked After Everyone” When She Was a Little Girl
He said she “had a star quality about her” even then.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Christie Brinkley Thinks Dolly Parton’s Next Age-Defying Wow Moment Should Be the Cover of the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue
First, Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Next, SI cover girl?
By Rachel Burchfield