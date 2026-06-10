Taylor Swift's song for Toy Story 5 promised a "return to her country roots." At the movie's June 9 red carpet premiere, she made sure her styling tipped a ten gallon hat to her original sound and style—while elegantly referencing her era-defying love of all things corseted.

Taylor Swift joined Toy Story stars Tom Hanks and Joan Cusack in a patchwork ode to her latest track, "I Knew It, I Knew You," at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, sourced Erdem's Fall 2026 runway for an off-the-shoulder, mint green mini dress with whimsically mismatching swatches of floral fabric sewn into the skirt. Between the rich sateen sheen of the blossoming prints and the cinched-in waist of her dress's corset, Swift's look contrasted modern design with artful nostalgia. In other words, it was the perfect embodiment of her contribution to a franchise she said she's loved since childhood,

Taylor Swift posed on the Toy Story 5 red carpet wearing a patchwork corset dress by Erdem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's Erdem dress first walked the Fall 2026 runway at London Fashion Week in February. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift tucked some clever references to her song's inspiration, Jessie the Cowgirl, into her Erdem dress's overall styling. Beneath her half-up, half-down hair and glossy red lipstick, she displayed an antique horseshoe diamond necklace. She sourced the two-karat pendant, featuring Old Mine diamonds to match her Kindred Lubeck engagement ring, from Sophie Jane Jewels. Between this special charm and her opals from Elizabeth Taylor's estate, the "Opalite" singer is on a vintage winning streak.

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Swift paired her dress with a Sophie Jane Jewels antique horseshoe necklace and strappy heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few silhouettes get as much playtime in Taylor Swift's best looks as cinched-in corsets. At least, in her recent eras. From the black-and-white gloom of The Tortured Poets Department to the shimmering stage lights of The Life of a Showgirl, Swift has constantly turned to designers like Wiederhoeft, Khaite, and Vivienne Westwood for waist-defining tops and gowns.

Swift hasn't styled enough outfits for Pixar's latest film to call it the start of an official era. But images snapped for her latest single's release called back to her self-titled debut and Fearless days, with a hazy, sunny filter, patchwork floral jackets, and blossom-coated Reformation dresses. Her Erdem corset dress links her latest record-breaking albums with a sound she calls "coming home": There's the structure of her most recent red carpets, with the ranch-reminiscent patterns of her earliest outfits.

Taylor Swift wore a Showgirl-worthy corset and matching skirt to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, designed by Wiederhoeft. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there's even more meaning stitched into Taylor Swift's Erdem dress than a loving shout-out to her latest song. In show notes shared on the brand's website, Erdem notes Swift's dress hails from a collection honoring the late 19th-century French medium Hélène Smith.

Smith believed in reincarnation—specifically, that she had lived several lives before her era "the Muse of Automatic Writing," as she was called by the Surrealists. Inspired by the incarnations she believed she experienced before her birth in 1861, Erdem says its collection "reflect[s] the many facets of femininity—expressive, fluid, and never confined to a single narrative." What pop star is more widely known for writing and rewriting their past—even going so far as to live many narratives through music and fashion—than Swift herself?

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TOPICS Taylor Swift