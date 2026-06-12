Prince Harry has a new title—no, not a royal title—and it’s one he can be incredibly proud of: Time Magazine has named Prince Harry one of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports.

You might not immediately associate Prince Harry with world-class athleticism, but one of Prince Harry’s most impactful projects has been The Invictus Games. Since 2014, The Invictus Games have been a beacon of hope and inspiration for wounded and injured servicemen and women, and Prince Harry is being recognized for his significant impact. The almost-annual competition features games and adaptive sports alongside a support network for active duty service members and veterans.

Prince Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry at the sitting volleyball tournament at the Invictus Games 2025. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images)

In an interview with Time following his induction into the list, Prince Harry revealed his thought process behind Invictus. “I thought, ‘Wow, look at the power of sport, look at how it is literally changing lives in front of my very eyes.’” Speaking of his own experience in the power of sports, he shared, “sport held me together. I was one of those kids at school who did not enjoy classroom work. If it wasn't for the sports field, and the amount of sports that were on offer, there's no way I would have stayed in school.”

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Prince Harry at the 2025 Whistler Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting Invictus Games athletes and their families. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“One thing that we really celebrate at Invictus is not only do we change lives, but we save lives as well,” Prince Harry said in the interview. “That's not based on anything other than the amount of individuals that come up to me and say, ‘If it wasn't for Invictus, I would have killed myself,’” the prince shared.

Speaking of what he’s achieved with the Invictus Games, he feels that the project is “not only to give people their purpose and their meaning back, but give them their identity back.” More than just the sports and competition, the Invictus Games creates a supportive community and support network. “To be amongst that community, those are the moments that I cherish,” he said. “You wish that every society, every community, had this same vibe about it.”