A very busy week for Taylor Swift fashion reporters (it's me, hi) has all been leading to this: the June 11 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala and Induction Ceremony red carpet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. I've known for months Swift would be inducted to the organization, setting a record as the youngest female artist to be bestowed with the honor. Now, I can say she dressed to make music history, too.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Songwriters Hall of Fame red carpet ready for me to update Marie Claire's ranking of her best outfits of all time. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer selected a silhouette the pop star's fashion fans will recognize: a carpet-sweeping gown with a corseted bodice, reminiscent of Swift-favorite designs by Vivienne Westwood or Wiederhoeft. This time, the designer responsible was Sarah Burton at Givenchy, who provided a custom piece. How fitting: one of the few female designers leading a luxury house, designing for a woman who's also charting her own course in her industry.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala and Induction ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's Songwriters Hall of Fame red carpet dress first appeared on Givenchy's Fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week runway—but it wasn't a gown at all. Instead, a black corseted mini dress came punctuated by thigh-high boots coated in florals. All these months later, the "Style" singer modified it to become a gown with a thigh-high slit and even more florals.

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In Taylor's Version, the most poignant detailing took shape across the draped skirt and down the train, where the array of painterly flowers from peonies to orchids bloomed against a black background. To this fashion editor's eye, it sure looks like a nod to Swift's Eras Tour piano—and the bouquet of musical styles she's honed over the course of her twenty-year songwriting career. That would align perfectly with the mission of Givenchy's Fall 2026 collection: to "celebrat[e] the power of reflecting one’s own identity out into the world," per show notes.

A version of Swift's dress appeared in Givenchy's Fall 2026 runway collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift pulled her hair back into a faux bob, with soft curls framing a pair of Mini Mond citrine earrings. She complemented their sparkle with a tennis bracelet and her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine.

Swift paired her corseted gown with Mini Mond citrine earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift had started the summer with a marathon of minimalist outfits interspersed with dresses by the likes of Dôen and Staud. She styled them for casual dinners and members-only hangs with her inner circle; even when the brands became more luxurious, the styling remained relaxed and reference-free. But over the past week, I've noticed Swift turning up for major red carpets and sporting events alike with an eye toward her legacy.

At the Toy Story 5 premiere, Swift's Erdem dress blended the patchwork feel of her self-titled debut styling with a nod to an upcoming anniversary. The dress hailed from Erdem's twentieth anniversary collection; coincidentally, on June 19 Swift will celebrate twenty years since "Tim McGraw," her first single, was released. She wrote a country song for the movie, so a hat-tip to her earliest songwriting roots felt apt.

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Taylor Swift styled a dress from Erdem's twentieth anniversary collection for the Toy Story 5 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barely 24 hours later, Taylor Swift attended the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 4 in a custom "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt designed by her friend, Alana Haim. It wasn't just a pun on the New York City basketball team; it was a reference to an artist Swift has name-checked throughout her songwriting and cited as a major source of inspiration, especially in reference to The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift referenced one of her songwriting muses, Stevie Knicks, at the Knicks game on June 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more references to her songwriting have woven in and out of Taylor Swift's outfits over the years, from Saint Laurent bags sharing names with her songs to diamond earrings whose gemstones harmonize with her total number of albums. One poignant example arrived onstage at the American Music Awards in 2019, when Swift wore a custom white shirt emblazoned with the names of all her albums she didn't yet own. (Six years later, she'd finally buy back her masters and own her work.)

Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 American Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala red carpet dress combines the best of both worlds: a silhouette she knows and loves (a sculpted corset) with a meaningful nod to her music (all those flowers, representing her eras). Of course, the focus tonight isn't necessarily on her fashion, symbolic as it may be. It's on more than two hundred songs she's written to connect with listeners since "Tim McGraw" first hit country airwaves.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Additional outfit credits will be added upon confirmation.

TOPICS Taylor Swift