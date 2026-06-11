This 5-Step Beauty Routine Gives Me the Glowiest Summer Skin—And Every Item Is Currently 50 Percent Off at Sephora's Big Summer Sale

Who doesn’t love a super secret Sephora sale?

Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features
samantha holender on a green background with saie foundation and a nudestix blush
(Image credit: Samantha)
Jump to category:

Everyone loves a good beauty sale—Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, Sephora’s Annual Savings Event, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, and, of course, Amazon Prime Day. But I have a little secret: the best and biggest beauty discounts normally fly under the radar. Case in point? This week, Sephora is giving shoppers massive discounts that put the Annual Savings Event to shame. Meet the Sephora Big Summer Sale. Best-sellers, from brands like Paula’s Choice, Saie, and Refy, are up to 50 percent off right now.

And after doing a very deep dive into the sale, I’m happy to report that nearly every single item in my glowy summer skin and makeup routine is included. Come summer, I really pare back my regimen and focus on the essentials. I reach for serums that are going to brighten hyperpigmentation and offer antioxidant protection, lightweight moisturizers that won’t clog my pores, and, of course, a fabulous sunscreen. On the makeup front, I stick to skin tints and a hell of a lot of blush. To shop my favorites—at a very steep discount—scroll ahead.

Staple Serums

My skin really hates the heat. My barrier is currently a mess (I’m dealing with eczema and dermatitis), so I’m trying to keep things as gentle and hydrating as possible while still making sure my skin gets a fix of the nutrients it needs.

Light and Juicy Moisturizers

I officially retired my heavy duty moisturizers and creams last month. While I love them dearly, the rich texture and this humidity aren’t going to work for me. These two are my top replacements—they’re nourishing, lightweight, and never leave my face feeling like a grease ball.

SPF, Obviously

Honestly, I view the sun as enemy number one in the summer. Even though I do my best to stay hidden under jumbo sun hats and in the shade, I still make sure to apply a teaspoon of SPF 30 or higher to my face and neck. And PSA: make sure you reapply—a job for my all-time favorite SPF setting spray mists.

Skin Tint City

Foundation in the summer? It’s a no from me. Instead, I’m reaching for skincare-first formulas, namely skin tints, that provide just enough coverage to conceal my redness, pigmentation, and the occasional breakout.

Sunburnt Blush, Baby

There’s no such thing as having too many blushes. I go heavy on application, love to mix and match different formulas (a peach with a hot pink is my current combination), and always keep some in my desk drawer for refreshes.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.