This 5-Step Beauty Routine Gives Me the Glowiest Summer Skin—And Every Item Is Currently 50 Percent Off at Sephora's Big Summer Sale
Who doesn’t love a super secret Sephora sale?
Everyone loves a good beauty sale—Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, Sephora’s Annual Savings Event, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, and, of course, Amazon Prime Day. But I have a little secret: the best and biggest beauty discounts normally fly under the radar. Case in point? This week, Sephora is giving shoppers massive discounts that put the Annual Savings Event to shame. Meet the Sephora Big Summer Sale. Best-sellers, from brands like Paula’s Choice, Saie, and Refy, are up to 50 percent off right now.
And after doing a very deep dive into the sale, I’m happy to report that nearly every single item in my glowy summer skin and makeup routine is included. Come summer, I really pare back my regimen and focus on the essentials. I reach for serums that are going to brighten hyperpigmentation and offer antioxidant protection, lightweight moisturizers that won’t clog my pores, and, of course, a fabulous sunscreen. On the makeup front, I stick to skin tints and a hell of a lot of blush. To shop my favorites—at a very steep discount—scroll ahead.
Staple Serums
My skin really hates the heat. My barrier is currently a mess (I’m dealing with eczema and dermatitis), so I’m trying to keep things as gentle and hydrating as possible while still making sure my skin gets a fix of the nutrients it needs.
Vitamin C and sunscreen work better together. SPF protects you from the sun’s rays, but vitamin C boosts its protection, helps fight further discoloration, and provides a layer of antioxidant protection. This Paula’s Choice formula also provides instant brightness and glow, so I can’t complain.
After a long day at the beach (and in the ocean), my skin, kind of, sort of, definitely hates me. It’s dry, tight, and in desperate need of some love. I keep these sheet masks stored in the fridge at all times—they provide instant relief, long-lasting hydration, and a cooling sensation that brings me tremendous joy.
Light and Juicy Moisturizers
I officially retired my heavy duty moisturizers and creams last month. While I love them dearly, the rich texture and this humidity aren’t going to work for me. These two are my top replacements—they’re nourishing, lightweight, and never leave my face feeling like a grease ball.
I’m a dry skin girl, so while I would love to use a water cream morning and night, it’s just not in the cards. This is my go-to summer night cream because it’s deeply restorative but still non-comedogenic.
At this point in my life, I don’t have time for any product that doesn’t multitask. But with zinc, niacinamide, and green tea, this moisturizer certainly pulls its weight in my routine. It also absorbs oil, reduces redness, and helps control breakouts.
SPF, Obviously
Honestly, I view the sun as enemy number one in the summer. Even though I do my best to stay hidden under jumbo sun hats and in the shade, I still make sure to apply a teaspoon of SPF 30 or higher to my face and neck. And PSA: make sure you reapply—a job for my all-time favorite SPF setting spray mists.
If you’re a sensitive skin girl, Tower28 is a brand that 100 percent belongs in your routine. This mineral SPF is designed to reinforce your skin barrier with ceramides and soothe irritation with allantoin. Plus, the SPF 30 is ideal for everyday protection.
Not only do I love this product, but my 57-year-old mom also swears it’s the best option for mature skin. It has a silky finish that doubles as a makeup primer and never leaves a white cast behind.
Skin Tint City
Foundation in the summer? It’s a no from me. Instead, I’m reaching for skincare-first formulas, namely skin tints, that provide just enough coverage to conceal my redness, pigmentation, and the occasional breakout.
Hear me out: a few drops of these Foundation Drops mixed with the Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Illuminator. It leaves me with the glossiest, most reflective skin. Just make sure you powder a bit around the nose and chin—both formulas are wet, so it can sometimes be a bit too shiny.
Sunburnt Blush, Baby
There’s no such thing as having too many blushes. I go heavy on application, love to mix and match different formulas (a peach with a hot pink is my current combination), and always keep some in my desk drawer for refreshes.
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My entire makeup routine is stick formulations at this point—they’re by far the easiest to apply and shave 10 minutes off my routine. I’m obsessed with shade Bubba for summer; it’s the perfect bright pink and looks incredible when I have a slight tan.
Who doesn’t love a two-for-one? This pink-toned set leaves me with the softest, summer glam. Some days, I skip my skin tint and just go to town with this blush—it gives the prettiest sun-kissed finish.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.