Everyone loves a good beauty sale—Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, Sephora’s Annual Savings Event, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, and, of course, Amazon Prime Day. But I have a little secret: the best and biggest beauty discounts normally fly under the radar. Case in point? This week, Sephora is giving shoppers massive discounts that put the Annual Savings Event to shame. Meet the Sephora Big Summer Sale. Best-sellers, from brands like Paula’s Choice, Saie, and Refy, are up to 50 percent off right now.

And after doing a very deep dive into the sale, I’m happy to report that nearly every single item in my glowy summer skin and makeup routine is included. Come summer, I really pare back my regimen and focus on the essentials. I reach for serums that are going to brighten hyperpigmentation and offer antioxidant protection, lightweight moisturizers that won’t clog my pores, and, of course, a fabulous sunscreen. On the makeup front, I stick to skin tints and a hell of a lot of blush. To shop my favorites—at a very steep discount—scroll ahead.

Staple Serums

My skin really hates the heat. My barrier is currently a mess (I’m dealing with eczema and dermatitis), so I’m trying to keep things as gentle and hydrating as possible while still making sure my skin gets a fix of the nutrients it needs.

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster for Brightening Dullness & Uneven Tone (Was $55) $41.25 at Sephora Vitamin C and sunscreen work better together. SPF protects you from the sun’s rays, but vitamin C boosts its protection, helps fight further discoloration, and provides a layer of antioxidant protection. This Paula’s Choice formula also provides instant brightness and glow, so I can’t complain. Peace Out Skincare Overnight Barrier Hydrating Bio-Collagen Recovery Mask (Was $9) $6.30 at Sephora After a long day at the beach (and in the ocean), my skin, kind of, sort of, definitely hates me. It’s dry, tight, and in desperate need of some love. I keep these sheet masks stored in the fridge at all times—they provide instant relief, long-lasting hydration, and a cooling sensation that brings me tremendous joy.

Light and Juicy Moisturizers

I officially retired my heavy duty moisturizers and creams last month. While I love them dearly, the rich texture and this humidity aren’t going to work for me. These two are my top replacements—they’re nourishing, lightweight, and never leave my face feeling like a grease ball.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration – Face and Body Moisturizer for Skin Repair (Was $42) $33.60 at Sephora I’m a dry skin girl, so while I would love to use a water cream morning and night, it’s just not in the cards. This is my go-to summer night cream because it’s deeply restorative but still non-comedogenic. Skinfix Barrier Balancing Water Cream Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid (was $85) $68 at Sephora At this point in my life, I don’t have time for any product that doesn’t multitask. But with zinc, niacinamide, and green tea, this moisturizer certainly pulls its weight in my routine. It also absorbs oil, reduces redness, and helps control breakouts.

SPF, Obviously

Honestly, I view the sun as enemy number one in the summer. Even though I do my best to stay hidden under jumbo sun hats and in the shade, I still make sure to apply a teaspoon of SPF 30 or higher to my face and neck. And PSA: make sure you reapply—a job for my all-time favorite SPF setting spray mists.

Tower 28 SOS Faceguard SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen (Was $32) $23.04 at Sephora If you’re a sensitive skin girl, Tower28 is a brand that 100 percent belongs in your routine. This mineral SPF is designed to reinforce your skin barrier with ceramides and soothe irritation with allantoin. Plus, the SPF 30 is ideal for everyday protection. Lancôme UV Expert Defense SPF 50+ Primer & Moisturizer (Was $45) $22.50 at Sephora Not only do I love this product, but my 57-year-old mom also swears it’s the best option for mature skin. It has a silky finish that doubles as a makeup primer and never leaves a white cast behind.

Skin Tint City

Foundation in the summer? It’s a no from me. Instead, I’m reaching for skincare-first formulas, namely skin tints, that provide just enough coverage to conceal my redness, pigmentation, and the occasional breakout.

Saie Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation With Hyaluronic Acid (Was $40) $20 at Sephora For a skin tint, this honestly gives exceptional coverage. It blurs over pores and covers breakouts without making my skin feel suffocated in the disgusting city heat. Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops Dewy Skin Tint (was $68) $47.60 at Sephora Hear me out: a few drops of these Foundation Drops mixed with the Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Illuminator. It leaves me with the glossiest, most reflective skin. Just make sure you powder a bit around the nose and chin—both formulas are wet, so it can sometimes be a bit too shiny.

Sunburnt Blush, Baby

There’s no such thing as having too many blushes. I go heavy on application, love to mix and match different formulas (a peach with a hot pink is my current combination), and always keep some in my desk drawer for refreshes.

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Nudestix Nudies Cream Blush Stick - Bubba (Was $35) $21 at Sephora My entire makeup routine is stick formulations at this point—they’re by far the easiest to apply and shave 10 minutes off my routine. I’m obsessed with shade Bubba for summer; it’s the perfect bright pink and looks incredible when I have a slight tan. Refy Lip Gloss and Cheek Duo Set (Was $24) $18 at Sephora Who doesn’t love a two-for-one? This pink-toned set leaves me with the softest, summer glam. Some days, I skip my skin tint and just go to town with this blush—it gives the prettiest sun-kissed finish.

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