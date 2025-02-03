Does Taylor Swift's "T" Charm Reference a Song on 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
The accessory hangs from her Vivienne Westwood corset dress.
In a very on-brand move, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a stunning look that doubled as a fashion Easter egg.
The "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer, who is a presenter at the awards show, wore a Vivienne Westwood corset dress in bright, Kansas City Chiefs-inspired red, accessorized with matching heels and a dangling "T" charm.
The meaning of the T is, of course, open to interpretation and could stand for her own name or for that of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
But the charm's potential as a Swiftian Easter egg goes further than simply being a possible reference to Kelce. As many fans—and Taylor Nation—noted, it's seemingly also a reference to a lyric from Swift's song "Guilty As Sin" from The Tortured Poet's Department.
The lyric in question: "What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh only in my mind?"
Swift has a history of showing her affection by wearing a significant other's initials. She famously wore a "J" Tiffany & Co. necklace while dating Joe Alwyn that she referenced in the lyrics of "Call It What You Want" from Reputation:
"I want to wear his initial / On a chain 'round my neck, chain 'round my neck / Not because he owns me/ But 'cause he really knows me."
Swift first debuted the J charm necklace at her best friend Abigail Anderson's wedding, where she served as a bridesmaid and it featured prominently in the vertical one-take Spotify video for "Delicate," another song assumed to be about her relationship with the actor.
Of course, it's not like Alwyn has a monopoly on Swift's history of wearing jewelry featuring a boyfriend's initials. Kelce, who famously attempted to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet at the Eras Tour, had matching, custom diamond and gold "TNT" bracelets made for both of them, in reference to their shared "T" initials.
Swift was famously photographed wearing the bracelet while hugging Kelce in celebration after the Chiefs beat out the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in January 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Swift's TNT bracelet also made an appearance in the music video for her single "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which featured behind-the-scenes footage from her rehearsals on the Eras Tour.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
