The NBA and WNBA made plenty of major headlines this week. First, the New York Knicks delivered a 29-point comeback during Game 4 of the Finals. The next day, Caitlin Clark added a new color trend to her tunnel-walk wardrobe. Much like the denim outfits in Wednesday's celebrity row, Clark's butter yellow jeans may as well earn credit for securing her team, the Indiana Fever, a win.

To help Knicks fans pass the time until Game 5 this weekend, Indiana's best defeated the Chicago Sky on June 11. By the time Clark stepped foot on the court, she already had a style slam dunk under her belt. (The referees better re-tally her 32 points again.)

Caitlin Clark arrived at her latest Indiana Fever game in butter yellow jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Adri Zgirdea brought summer dressing to Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting with wide-leg denim from Rihanna-beloved brand AGOLDE.

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AGOLDE sculpted the $268 Laria Pierced Jean's high-rise waistband and tapered legs from regenerative cotton in a light yellow wash. The buttery shade melted from Chanel, Dior, Miu Miu, and Loewe's Spring 2026 runways into the No. 1 draft pick's denim collection. Or, perhaps Clark was drawn to the brand because of its endorsement from Rihanna.

AGOLDE Laria Pieced Jean in Lemon Zest $268 at AGOLDE

Technically, the Indiana Fever uniform Clark wears for each game qualifies as a matching set. Yet, she isn't sick of them in the slightest. She doubled up on buttery selects with a zip-up jacket from The Frankie Shop in a similarly buttery hue.

The Frankie Shop Juilly Knit Zip Cardigan - Pale Yellow $165 at thefrankieshop.com

Clark took a break from summer's favorite color trend with her stark white Versace Medusa '95 bag. The $2,495 top-handle tote was a subtle take on the belt bag trend. (Prada's belted carry-all is one of her favorites for away-game travel.) Versace's iconic emblem held two horizontal bands together around the main opening. To finish, Clark slipped on slingback kitten heels from Tibi in the same colorless leather.

All-white looks are one of Clark's cool-girl uniforms beyond the court. As recently as an early May interview with ESPN, she tested another color trend that could turn white after one wash. Peony pink appeared on her cropped barn jacket, barrel AGOLDE jeans, and even her Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Since the Indiana Fever's team colors are blue and red, maybe she'll sample cobalt or strawberry before her next game.

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Shop Butter Yellow Jeans Inspired by Caitlin Clark