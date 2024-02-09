Dakota Johnson Says Appearing on 'The Office' Was "The Worst Time of My Life"

Did you know that Dakota Johnson once appeared on the cult TV series The Office? No, me neither.

During her interview with Seth Meyers on Feb. 7, the talk show host brought it up—and it hit a bit of a sore spot for Johnson, apparently.

"We were costars in something, which I did not realize until today," Meyers told his guest. "You were in the final episode of The Office. You were! And it's kinda crazy, because it's obviously kind of a seminal show, and you were only in the final episode."

Dakota Johnson speaks to Seth Meyers about her cameo on The Office. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress didn't beat around the bush. "God, that was honestly the worst time of my life," she revealed. "I loved that show so much, and they were like, 'Do you wanna be in the series finale?' and I was like, 'Of course!' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. And I was there for two weeks! And I'm barely in the f***ing show!"

On the series finale, Johnson portrayed a new accountant named, conveniently, Dakota, who replaced the character of Kevin, according to Us Weekly.

Although Johnson didn't share the exact details on this front, it sounds like there were quite a lot of tensions between the principal cast members while she was on set.

"They were sad, and they also like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last ten years," she revealed.

"Some people didn't speak to each other, and I'm coming in like, 'Hahahaha I'm so excited to be here!' and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f***—sorry, I'm swearing so much."

She continued, sounding dejected, "And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things, and... I don't know."

Well, hey, at least it's a good anecdote, eh?