Daniel Radcliffe Says Life With His Baby Boy Is "The Literal Best Thing That's Ever Happened"

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in April 2023.

Since then, it sounds like their life as a family of three has been—albeit tumultuous—nothing short of idyllic.

Speaking about his son with Extra recently, the Miracle Workers star said, "He’s very cute. We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling."

Going on to describe the realities of having a newborn in the house, Radcliffe added, "It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest. But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome."

I'm weeping.

This isn't the first time Radcliffe has addressed how much he's loving being a new dad.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing—it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," he recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."

Radcliffe and Darke (Darkliffe? Radar???) met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, which was released in 2013, and the Harry Potter star once said about a scene from that movie, "That's a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time. There's no acting going on—not from my end, anyway.

"There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

Have I not cried enough for one day?? Sheesh.