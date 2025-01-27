Dave Franco Says Everyone He Knows Has Pointed Out His Resemblance to Luigi Mangione
"I have never received more texts in my life about anything."
When it's time to cast an actor for the lead role in the inevitable movie about Luigi Mangione and the brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, plenty of people have already made it clear that they think Dave Franco would be a great pick. Specifically, plenty of people have already made this clear to Dave Franco himself, apparently.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance Film Festival this week, the actor, confirmed that yes, he is well aware of his resemblance to Mangione—and if he hadn't been aware of this on his own, he would have to be now, thanks to a slew of text messages from, well, basically everyone he knows.
When the actor, who was at Sundance promoting two films, including Together, a horror movie co-starring his real-life partner, Alison Brie, was asked if anyone he knew had reached out about his resemblance to Mangione, Brie answered for him: “Anyone? Do you mean everyone?”
“I have never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco added. “Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it.”
Thompson was fatally shot on a Manhattan street on Dec. 4, 2024 and Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 9, following a five-day manhunt for the shooter. The 26-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty, was extradited to New York and was arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 23 in New York City, where he's being held while awaiting his next court appearance, which is scheduled for February.
Although THR notes that "several" documentaries about the crime are currently in the works, no fictionalized version of the story has been announced—and no one has tried to secretly/preemptively lock in Franco for the role, either.
“But I don’t think there have been any official offers,” Brie joked, of the flood of text messages Franco has received about his infamous lookalike, who the actor confirmed he's received "no official offers" to play.
When asked about the possibility of playing Mangione in a movie during a different interview at Sundance with The Wrap, Franco was pretty coy.
"Honestly, it's hard for me to say anything because whatever I say about it might get picked up everyone now, too," he said through nervous laughter.
When the reporter asked if that meant Franco wouldn't play Mangione if he was offered the part, Brie, who was again by his side for the interview, was quick to point out, "He never said that!"
"We're gonna cross that bridge if it comes," Franco added.
