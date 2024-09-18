Katie Holmes Had a Dawson’s Creek Reunion at Her New Broadway Show
One of her old co-stars attended the play's Sept. 17 premiere.
Katie Holmes is no Broadway newbie at this point, but it seems one of her Dawson's Creek co-stars didn't want to wait (cue Paula Cole) to see her friend on stage in Our Town.
Holmes—who is starring in the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-wining play alongside Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons—attended its red carpet premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and a special guest from her past was waiting in the audience.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself hugging Nina Repeta, who played her sister and guardian, Bessie, on Dawson's Creek.
"Thank you Nina for coming to see @outrownbroadway. A mini dawson's creek reunion," she captioned the black-and-white photo.
In the pic, Holmes wears jeans and a black top as she puts her arm around Repeta, 57, backstage at New York's Barrymore Theater.
Holmes—who walked the red carpet in a classic camel coat over a cropped tan vest and loose jeans—also shared a collage of throwback photos of herself on screen with Repeta from the hit WB teen drama.
The First Daughter star is no stranger to the stage, having made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons in 2008. She's also starred in Dead Accounts in 2012 and last year, she had a role in the off-Broadway play The Wanderers.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In Our Town—which has returned to Broadway for the first time in two decades—Holmes plays Mrs. Webb, with the show telling the "timeless tale of a small town" and highlighting the "magnificent truths of what it means to be alive," per Broadway World.
As for whether any other Dawson's Creek alums (calling Joshua Jackson!) show up on Broadway during the show's limited run, watch this space.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Leather Jacket Outfits Inspired by New York It Girls
Head-to-toe pairing ideas that will inspire effortlessly cool style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Oprah Steps Up Her "Rich Auntie" Style
She paired Chloé sneakers with a chic crossbody bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s Daughter, Sienna, Celebrates Third Birthday
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's granddaughter has stayed out of the spotlight.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Pays Tribute to 'Dawson's Creek' Costar After His Death
"He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Suri Cruise, Daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Has Decided Where She’ll Attend College This Fall
The 18-year-old plans to study fashion while there—perhaps not surprising, considering her mom’s effortless style.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams Have a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Mini-Reunion In The Name of Chanel
The former costars coordinated in black for the occasion.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Turned 45 In a Feather-Trimmed LBD and White Cowboy Boots, As One Does
She was seen in Manhattan last night with her doppelganger daughter, 17-year-old Suri Cruise.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Opened Up About Her Relationship With Daughter Suri Cruise: "She's An Incredible Person"
Aw!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Wore a White Pantsuit With Just a Bra Underneath, Because She's Katie Holmes
Yes to all of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Stunned in a Cutout Dress and Sneakers During New York Fashion Week
Is this a new cardigan/bra moment?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Is a Summery Vision in a Gingham Midi Dress
Katie Holmes wore the perfect summer outfit in New York City this week, pairing a gingham midi dress by Kate Spade with heeled sandals and shades.
By Emily Dixon Published