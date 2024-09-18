Katie Holmes Had a Dawson’s Creek Reunion at Her New Broadway Show

Katie Holmes is no Broadway newbie at this point, but it seems one of her Dawson's Creek co-stars didn't want to wait (cue Paula Cole) to see her friend on stage in Our Town.

Holmes—who is starring in the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-wining play alongside Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons—attended its red carpet premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and a special guest from her past was waiting in the audience.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself hugging Nina Repeta, who played her sister and guardian, Bessie, on Dawson's Creek.

"Thank you Nina for coming to see @outrownbroadway. A mini dawson's creek reunion," she captioned the black-and-white photo.

In the pic, Holmes wears jeans and a black top as she puts her arm around Repeta, 57, backstage at New York's Barrymore Theater.

Actress Nina Repeta, who played Bessie on 'Dawson's Creek,' came to support her friend. (Image credit: Katie Holmes/Instagram)

Holmes—who walked the red carpet in a classic camel coat over a cropped tan vest and loose jeans—also shared a collage of throwback photos of herself on screen with Repeta from the hit WB teen drama.

The First Daughter star is no stranger to the stage, having made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons in 2008. She's also starred in Dead Accounts in 2012 and last year, she had a role in the off-Broadway play The Wanderers.

In Our Town—which has returned to Broadway for the first time in two decades—Holmes plays Mrs. Webb, with the show telling the "timeless tale of a small town" and highlighting the "magnificent truths of what it means to be alive," per Broadway World.

As for whether any other Dawson's Creek alums (calling Joshua Jackson!) show up on Broadway during the show's limited run, watch this space.