Dax Shepard Asks Cynthia Erivo About "Wiping" With Her Long Nails, And Her Response Is Perfect
Love her for this.
Dax Shepard has once again asked a question which he himself deemed to be "inappropriate," but thankfully Cynthia Erivo took it on the chin and gave him the most graceful response ever.
The Wicked star appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast with Shepard and Monica Padman for a two-hour conversation recently, and about halfway through the recording, the Idiocracy actor commented on Erivo's very long, very iconic nails.
"Can I ask you a really crazy question that's inappropriate?" he said. When the actress gave him permission, he began, "When you're wiping your butt..."
Erivo cut him off, "I knew you would ask that question!" She added, "Everybody asks that question," before explaining, "My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!"
Shepard further enquired, "Does the tissue go on the tip of the fingernails, or do you try to get the tissue on the…" with Erivo telling him, "Pads of the fingers."
The dad of two said, "Okay, great, great, great. We’re getting somewhere. And then you’re just feeling the little tickle of the nails on the crack of your butt sometimes?"
Erivo told him, "No, because the tissue's there!"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shepard then said that his technique if his nails were very long would be to make a "mitten" with the toilet paper, but Erivo revealed, "I fold."
Padman then piped up, "I bunch."
Shepard went on to ask if Erivo is annoyed by this question, especially since she gets it so often, and she said, "I get it. I'm annoyed by it. I'm, like, 'Come on, guys.' But I get it, but it's also, like, 'I'm a functioning adult, and I've never walked around smelling like, you know…'"
She continued, "Here’s the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping."
When she's asked the question, Erivo added, "I’m like, 'I mean, I’m here! I’m dressed.'"
A post shared by Armchair Expert Podcast (@armchairexppod)
A photo posted by on
The Harriet actress always has the most beautiful, most intricate manicures, and makes sure to center them in her red carpet looks, such as when she showed up with not one but two stunning manis at the Mexico City Wicked premiere earlier this month.
The highly anticipated movie hits theaters on Nov. 22.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
32 Must-See Classic Musicals With Their Fair Share of Tap Dance Numbers, Catchy Tunes, and Incredible Performances
Cinephiles and theater kids would agree that these Old Hollywood films are iconic.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix Special Will Include Duets With Chappell Roan, Tyla and Shania Twain
And other celebs will make a cameo, too!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Dune: Prophecy' Shows the Bene Gesserit's Rise to Power—Meet the Next Gen Actresses Leading the Max Series
And if you need a refresher on House Atreides and Harkonnen lore, we've got you covered.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Dax Shepard Admits Kristen Bell Has Never Kissed Him Like She Kissed Adam Brody
Shepard REALLY loves 'Nobody Wants This.'
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Hosts a 'Wicked' Watch Party With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Attendance
That's one way to preview an upcoming movie!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Reacts to "Offensive" Fan Edits of the 'Wicked' Poster: "It Degrades Me"
The actress was hurt by the fan art.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dax Shepard Thought Kristen Bell's On-Screen Chemistry With Adam Brody Was "Hot"
Well, was he wrong?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ariana Grande Reveals Exactly What Cosmetic Work She Has—And Hasn't—Had
She opened up while hooked to a lie detector.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ariana Grande's Lie-Detector Answer to Moon Landing Question Is Going Viral
Inconclusive..?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Michelle Yeoh Says Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Had to Persuade Her to Join 'Wicked' Cast
Besties!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
A "Wicked" New Matching Tattoo For Co-Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo
Ariana now has over 60 tattoos!
By Fleurine Tideman Published