Cynthia Erivo Wears Two Dazzling Manicures at Once at the Mexico City 'Wicked' Premiere
The star doubled down on her nail art obsession with an extra set of faux fabric hands.
Cynthia Erivo was a hardcore nail art enthusiast long before landing her leading role in the Wicked movie, but the elaborate Elphaba-inspired manicures she's been sporting on this press tour have me under their spell. It started with the bejeweled green and burnt orange beetle shell manicure she wore to the launch of Wicked x OPI nail polish collection in New York City. Next came the mint green and black stiletto nails crawling with flames and serpents she wore to the Academy Museum Gala and the 2024 CFDA Awards in October. And I would be remiss not to mention the black lace-tipped nails she wore to the film's Sydney premiere, complete with silver cross charms and giant emerald gems.
So far, most of Erivo's witchy manicures have been the work of nail technician Rose Hackle, with whom the star has worked for five years. For Wicked premiere in Mexico City on Nov. 11, however, the Grammy Award-winning singer tapped 19-year-old Dior, a.k.a. Clawz by Dior: a Los Angeles-based nail artist whose client list also includes Olympians Jordan Chiles and Sha'Carri Richardson.
Arguably, it was Erivo's most nail-centric ensemble yet. Whereas her co-star Ariana Grande stepped out in an iridescent strapless ball gown, Erivo hit the yellow carpet in a hooded Thom Browne bolero jacket that literally had an extra set of hands growing out of the shoulders. Topping off the two-piece set was a black and green sequin strapless dress with an exaggerated, angular hip silhouette styled by Jason Bolden. Unlike the fabric faux hands that framed her face, which were adorned with pointy dark green tips, Erivo's actual hands were decorated with glittery blood red paint spills, sharp silver spikes, and ominous black swirls.
Erivo even channeled her love of nail art into the styling of her character, Elphaba: Wicked's green-skinned, sorely misunderstood protagonist.
“I knew I wanted her to have micro braids, and I knew I wanted her to have a full set,” Erivo previously told Marie Claire, calling those creative choices “a nod to my culture and a nod to the character."
Extravagant nails, she continued, will play an important role in both Wicked: Part One, out on Nov. 22, and Wicked: Part Two, which is due for release in 2025. In the first installment, Elphaba's nail journey begins with a makeover scene where she gets a sparkly set of black and metallic green nails.
“In the second movie, they're much longer, much more expressive," Erivo added. "We're playing with the marbling of it, we're playing with ombré...It’s a realization of the magic that she has."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Trump's Tariffs Will Definitely Affect Your Closet
The time to spend is now—here's why.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Netflix's Most Divisive Reality Show 'The Ultimatum' Returns for Season 3 Next Month—Here's What We Know
The 'Love Is Blind' sister show follows six couples through a brutal test of commitment.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Turned Down the Nobel Peace Prize: "Thank You, But No Thank You"
A true humble Queen.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Burberry Beauty's All-Time Classics Finally Relaunched at Nordstrom
Here's how to shop reviewer-vetted products first.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Courteney Cox’s Homecourt Holiday Candle Has 80 Hours of “Sexy” Burn
It burns for 80 hours and smells so cozy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Pamela Anderson on Launching Her First Sonsie Cleanser—and the Reality of Her No-Makeup Shift
The Sonsie founder is a beauty mogul in the making.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Birkin to a Pitch-Black Pedicure for Her First Post-Divorce Recording Studio Session
Lately she's been dressing for revenge.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Debuts a Rich Chocolate Brown Lob for a Romantic Night Out With Tom Holland
She supported her boyfriend's new venture while debuting a fresh dye job.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Showcases Her Surprise Lob Haircut With Chunky Gold Earrings and a Girl Boss Blazer
The 'Emilia Pérez' star got the season's trendiest chop amid her ongoing press tour.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa Goes "Back to Her Roots," Literally, With Inky Black Hair
The singer marked a milestone performance with a fresh dye job.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Swaps the Naked Nail Trend for a Nostalgic Fall Manicure Shade
Introducing her first official manicure of the season.
By Hanna Lustig Published