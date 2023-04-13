Deepak Chopra Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Struggling Right Now"

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a podcast holiday special, with contributions from a number of prominent voices across different industries.
Among these illustrious guests was Deepak Chopra, the famous author and mindfulness expert.
This short collaboration is why Chopra was asked about the current Sussex situation during a recent red carpet event in London.
"I enjoyed the podcast and [interacting] with them. It [our work together] has been periodic—they're struggling right now," Chopra told the Daily Mail.
The alternative medicine practitioner wished the Duke and Duchess of Sussex well for their future in Southern California.
"I hope they get through it lighthearted," he said. "I think there's too much drama around them—people should mind their own business."
As we all know by now, the Sussexes have majorly divided public opinion over the past few years since their departure from the U.K. and royal life. Additionally, their relationship with the Royal Family at large has been fractured by their media appearances—most noticeably following their Oprah interview in March 2021, and the publication of the memoir Spare in January 2023.
Chopra also shared words of wisdom for how the Sussexes should deal with all the drama.
"My advice is to ignore it because if you react you'll just aggravate the situation," he said. "If you ignore it, people can't say anything, then they'll stop."
The Daily Mail reports that Chopra was one of the public figures who donated 40 minutes of mentoring time as part of the Duchess of Sussex' 40x40 Compassion In Action project, which she launched to mark her 40th birthday (with a video featuring Melissa McCarthy, if you recall).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
