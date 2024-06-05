Newly Single Joe Jonas and Demi Moore Spark Dating Rumors While Both Were In the South of France

After five months, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree recently ended their romantic relationship—and the reason given? Jonas is busy working on a solo album, and that he has a full plate between his career and his kids. (Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner back in September 2023 after four years of marriage; they share two young daughters.)
“His romantic life has to take a backseat for now,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said, though they did add the caveat “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life.”
Wellllll—flash forward to the South of France and a very intriguing meetup between Jonas and actress Demi Moore, who kind of stole the show at Cannes Film Festival last month and is in the full thick of a “Demi-ssanice” (as her daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis are calling it). Though who knows if Moore is “the right person” that has come along for Jonas—or if it’s anything beyond a flirtatious friendship—consider us interested in the possibility of a Jonas/Moore coupledom (or, hell, a Jonas/Moore anything).
Page Six, for its part, is calling the connection “a flirty new friendship,” and that the two apparently met while in the South of France last month and were spotted having lunch together at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship,” a source speaking to the publication said. “They have mutual friends and they bonded.”
One source apparently told Page Six “that things were already getting romantic,” but another poo-pooed it. Moore’s new horror film The Substance was all the buzz at Cannes—reportedly receiving a standing ovation that some outlets claim lasted as long as 13 minutes—and she also hosted the amfAR gala during the famed film festival. Jonas made a surprise appearance onstage at the same gala alongside his brother, Nick Jonas, and “While Nick was scheduled to perform at the event, it was the addition [of] Joe for his band DNCE’s hit ‘Cake by the Ocean’ that got the crowd out of their seats,” Page Six writes.
Moore was seen dancing with fellow actress Michelle Yeoh during the song, and was later seen with Jonas (Joe, we should clarify), as well as fellow Jonas Brother Kevin Jonas and supermodel Heidi Klum. “We’re told that Joe is also friends with Moore’s stylist Brad Goreski and her manager Jason Weinberg,” Page Six reports. “Joe has been sharing photos from his vacation at the luxurious One&Only Portonovi resort in Montenegro in the Balkans, while Moore was last seen over the weekend in Vienna, Austria, at Cartier’s High Jewelry masquerade ball.”
Though Jonas has had a tumultuous year in the romance category—from splitting with Turner in September to dating Bree for five months—Moore has largely been single since her divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2011. Jonas and Turner’s divorce remains an ongoing process, as Turner herself has moved on with aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, and Turner told British Vogue that she and Jonas are “doing the best we can” as they co-parent their two little girls.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
