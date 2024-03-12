Dolly Parton Responds to Rumors of Beyoncé Covering One of Her Hit Songs on 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'

It seems like Beyoncé's switch to country music isn’t her final surprise of the year. As if everyone wasn’t eagerly anticipating her upcoming album Act II: Cowboy Carter enough, we now have even more reason to be excited about its release on March 29. (The record's name was announced just today by Beyoncé on Instagram.)
Dolly Parton, the woman, the myth, the country legend, let something slip in a recent interview with Knox News. Parton was asked about rumors that Beyoncé has recorded a cover of “Jolene” for her upcoming country album.
“Well, I think she has!" Parton said. "I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that. I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”
Beyoncé is known to work with the element of surprise, such as releasing two singles during the Super Bowl and making the leap to country music. So it’s hard to say whether she’ll cover this incredible song, or perhaps just use a sample of it.
Parton seems to be fond of the idea and has been in touch with the singer in the past.
“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” she said. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”
This must have made it even more touching for Beyoncé when her idol spoke out in defense of her transition to country music. Many were criticizing this decision, and one country music radio station in Oklahoma City even denied listeners’ requests to play her song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”
Parton stood by this sentiment when speaking to Knox News.
“A lot of people don’t realize Beyonce is a country girl. She’s from Texas,” she said. “I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”
Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart when “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at the top. Parton is also no stranger to dabbling in different genres. She released Rockstar last year, which is her first rock album, and recently collaborated on a track with Pitbull.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
