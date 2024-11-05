Drew Barrymore Discovered Her Daughter Watching '50 First Dates' with Adam Sandler's Daughter

Drew Barrymore's children are already fans of her work with frequent costar Adam Sandler, according to the actress.

During the Monday, November 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie's Angels star shared a sweet story about romantic comedy 50 First Dates.

Barrymore explained (via Entertainment Weekly), "My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching it at my house the other night and I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?'" She continued, "And they were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"

Both Barrymore and Sandler are raising daughters, respectively. Barrymore shares two daughters—Olive and Frankie—with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Sandler is raising daughters Sunny and Sadie with his wife, Jackie Sandler.

Barrymore also confirmed that she found it comforting that her kids were interested in watching her work, saying, "Because your kids will—a lot of the time—reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you're like, 'Oh, how fantastic!'"

To date, Barrymore and Sandler have worked together on three romantic comedies. They first starred together in 1998's The Wedding Singer, which paid tribute to the 1980s. They reunited in 2004 for amnesia rom-com 50 First Dates. Ten years later, they appeared together in Blended, a romantic comedy about two single parents who unexpectedly hit it off while on safari.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler filming 50 First Dates on April 22, 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In 2023, Barrymore reflected on her enduring friendship with Sandler, telling People, "You know, I just always believed in him so much. And not that my opinion matters. But I just felt like, this is the guy."

She continued, "This is the one all us women were so in love with him on SNL. And, you know, I love Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. Comedians create their own brand, their own flavor and scent and, you know, ideal around them, that is not easy to do."

As a result, Barrymore was drawn to working with Sandler, and together they created some magical onscreen chemistry. "I wanted some place to put my admiration and I thought a film was the most safe and cathartic place to do it," she told the outlet.