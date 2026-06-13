Tyla Doubles Up on Custom Outfits and Cut-Out Heels for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremonies
Her looks were packed with important details.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off with huge celebrations taking place around the globe. Fans were incredibly excited to witness Shakira's performance at the opening ceremony on June 11, while official tournament ambassador Salma Hayek made waves in a custom Gucci suit. Meanwhile, Tyla made not one but two FIFA World Cup appearances.
Tyla—who is styled by Lee Trigg—wore two totally different outfits to help launch the World Cup. Firstly, on Thursday, June 11, the South African singer performed alongside the Mzansi Youth Choir at the the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. For the occasion, she wore a custom dress by Ellie Misner, which was inspired by the South African flag—and her manicure matched.
The halter dress featured a long neck tie and a sculptural skirt hem, and perfectly contrasted with the outfits of the Mzansi Youth Choir members behind her.
Tyla accessorized her incredible outfit with Alex Moss earrings, and a pair of Booyah mules from Jeffrey Campbell, which feature a white cut-out heel and a transparent PVC upper. The dramatic heels are available in a number of different shades and retail for $195.
The following day, Tyla appeared alongside Future at Los Angeles Stadium for the opening ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay.
For her second opening ceremony performance, Tyla switched up her look, opting for a pair of baggy velvet pants and a white and blue crop top featuring stars on its sleeves.
Basically, Tyla deserves to take home the trophy for her two custom FIFA World Cup outfits alone.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.