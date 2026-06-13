The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off with huge celebrations taking place around the globe. Fans were incredibly excited to witness Shakira's performance at the opening ceremony on June 11, while official tournament ambassador Salma Hayek made waves in a custom Gucci suit. Meanwhile, Tyla made not one but two FIFA World Cup appearances.

Tyla—who is styled by Lee Trigg—wore two totally different outfits to help launch the World Cup. Firstly, on Thursday, June 11, the South African singer performed alongside the Mzansi Youth Choir at the the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. For the occasion, she wore a custom dress by Ellie Misner, which was inspired by the South African flag—and her manicure matched.

The halter dress featured a long neck tie and a sculptural skirt hem, and perfectly contrasted with the outfits of the Mzansi Youth Choir members behind her.

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Tyla performing at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium on June 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla accessorized her incredible outfit with Alex Moss earrings, and a pair of Booyah mules from Jeffrey Campbell, which feature a white cut-out heel and a transparent PVC upper. The dramatic heels are available in a number of different shades and retail for $195.

Tyla wears Jeffrey Campbell mules at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 11. (Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images))

The following day, Tyla appeared alongside Future at Los Angeles Stadium for the opening ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay.

Future and Tyla at the Los Angeles FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. (Image credit: Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

For her second opening ceremony performance, Tyla switched up her look, opting for a pair of baggy velvet pants and a white and blue crop top featuring stars on its sleeves.

Future and Tyla perform Game Time at the Opening Ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles - YouTube Watch On

Basically, Tyla deserves to take home the trophy for her two custom FIFA World Cup outfits alone.

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TOPICS Tyla