Today's romance fans have no shortage of ships to swoon over, but it hits a bit harder when the actors' chemistry can even be seen off set. In Prime Video's latest book-to-TV adaptation, Every Year After, rising stars Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett portray an irresistible second-chance romance. Former childhood besties Percy (Soverall) and Sam (Cornett) spent every summer together in Barry's Bay, until their building romance was interrupted by an irreparable mistake. When Percy returns to mourn a loved one's death, old feelings reemerge and threaten to upend the life that Sam has built without her.

In honor of the series' streaming debut, Soverall and Cornett sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? . The pair quickly proved how much they've learned about each other while making the show, as they guessed each other's favorite romance tropes, childhood celebrity crushes, and must-have snacks and sweet treats. Most tellingly, Cornett confirmed that the cast-mate he'd text first—minus Michael Bradway, who he considers his "brother" on- and off-screen—was Soverall. After all, he assured, he's "such a big Sadie Soverall fan."

How Well Do Matt Cornett & Sadie Soverall Really Know Each Other? | Marie Claire - YouTube Watch On

Watch the full challenge above, then head to Prime Video to watch Every Year After, streaming now.

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