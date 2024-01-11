Drew Barrymore Was Utterly Sobbing While Rewatching 'The Wedding Singer'

Drew Barrymore is the queen of reminiscing.
The actress just posted a video of herself on Instagram as she rewatched The Wedding Singer, which happened to come on TV. She starred in the 1998 rom-com alongside Adam Sandler, her longtime collaborator and friend.
In the video, Barrymore is totally sobbing as she says to Sandler, "We made such a good movie, I love you so much. Happy New Year! What year is it that we met in the news room? 1922?" She paused to cackle at her own joke here.
Barrymore continued, "It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class and I'm taking the next, later one so I can watch it."
She captioned the post, "I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."
Sandler commented, "Love u always Drew. Happy New Year."
A post shared by Drew Barrymore
A photo posted by drewbarrymore on
Barrymore's sensitivity and vulnerability is one of the reasons she's so beloved.
For example, back in 2022, the talk show host posted a video of herself laughing in the rain and loving life, and people could not have been more obsessed with it.
A post shared by Drew Barrymore
A photo posted by drewbarrymore on
Then in 2023, Barrymore once again made headlines when she comforted an audience member on The Drew Barrymore Show who was overcome with emotion over meeting her idol. She ended up hugging her and sitting on her lap, telling the fan, "This is just such an honor for me to meet you."
What a gem.
A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show
A photo posted by thedrewbarrymoreshow on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
James Blunt Just Found Out His Autograph Actually Devalues His Book
Thankfully he has a sense of humor about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt Kept Barbenheimer Alive With Matching Governors Awards Outfits
Literally seeing double.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Are Si-eun and Min-woo Still Together After 'Single's Inferno' Season 3?
Despite the struggles in timing, Si-eun finally walked away with her prince.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Hilary Duff and Drew Barrymore Bond Over the Numerous Rejections They’ve Received in Their Careers: “There’s Been So Many Times When I Felt Like A Loser”
“You don’t know how many auditions I didn’t get. You don’t know how many times I got told no.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Hugged Adam Sandler's Daughters at the 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
So cute!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Watch Adam Sandler's Daughters Sunny and Sadie Shine in Trailer for 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
A true family affair.
By Iris Goldsztajn