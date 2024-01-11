Drew Barrymore Was Utterly Sobbing While Rewatching 'The Wedding Singer'

Drew Barrymore is the queen of reminiscing.

The actress just posted a video of herself on Instagram as she rewatched The Wedding Singer, which happened to come on TV. She starred in the 1998 rom-com alongside Adam Sandler, her longtime collaborator and friend.

In the video, Barrymore is totally sobbing as she says to Sandler, "We made such a good movie, I love you so much. Happy New Year! What year is it that we met in the news room? 1922?" She paused to cackle at her own joke here.

Barrymore continued, "It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class and I'm taking the next, later one so I can watch it."

She captioned the post, "I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."

Sandler commented, "Love u always Drew. Happy New Year."

Barrymore's sensitivity and vulnerability is one of the reasons she's so beloved.

For example, back in 2022, the talk show host posted a video of herself laughing in the rain and loving life, and people could not have been more obsessed with it.

Then in 2023, Barrymore once again made headlines when she comforted an audience member on The Drew Barrymore Show who was overcome with emotion over meeting her idol. She ended up hugging her and sitting on her lap, telling the fan, "This is just such an honor for me to meet you."

What a gem.