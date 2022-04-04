The first thing we noticed about Dua Lipa's look on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was, obviously, her elbow-length ice blonde hair—which was jet black as of a couple of days ago. The second thing we noticed was that her Versace bondage-inspired gown appeared to be an homage to the 1992 Versace collection, "Miss S&M," which was the first to bring bondage to the runways and caused (cue Bridgerton voice) quite a scandal.

Lipa’s dramatic, newly blonde hair, styled by Chris Appleton, was left dark at the roots and worn long and poker straight. Paired with the vintage Versace gown and heavy gold jewelry, it was giving Donatella—literally.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Donatella Versace famously wore a leather harness gown from her brother’s runway show to the 1992 Met Gala, setting off a racy, boudoir-couture trend that had everyone in the ‘90s dying. Dua Lipa’s strappy dress and long blonde hair seem to be a clear Donatella reference, though the Miss S&M (and inspirations) were also worn by the likes of Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

(Image credit: Getty)

We love a fashion homage moment, and who better to bring it than Lipa, who never misses on the red carpet?

It’s not even the first time Lipa has brought an iconic Versace look to the red carpet. She also stunned at the 2021 Grammys in another Versace gown—a completely see-through, colorful butterfly dress that she said was important symbolism for both herself and the Versace fashion house.