The fourth season of Emily in Paris made Emily's relationship with her neighbor Gabriel even more complicated. Now, Lucas Bravo, the actor who portrays one of the hottest TV chefs of all time, has suggested he may be ready to leave Netflix behind him altogether.

In a new interview with French publication Le Figaro, Bravo expressed some frustration with the way in which the romance between Emily and Gabriel had played out in season 4 of Emily in Paris. "Everything is based on a lack of communication," he told the outlet (via The Independent).

The couple's communication issues annoyed Bravo so much that he told Le Figaro, "It’s a bit archaic." He continued, "These days, the new generation verbalizes, they confront, and that no longer works in this case, we do not understand each other."

Bravo expressed concern that viewers would tire of the will-they-or-won't-they nature of Emily and Gabriel's relationship, four seasons in.

"People see this mechanism coming from miles away, and I don't want to be part of a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the audience," he explained.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel and Camille Razat as Camille in Emily in Paris. (Image credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix)

Bravo also pointed to the amount of time he spends filming Emily in Paris each year, saying, "Life is short." He continued, "It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling [a story] that does not stimulate me?"

As if his comments weren't brutal enough, Bravo also said of the series, "I don’t really like what it’s becoming and where this storyline is going."

The Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris star did concede that, as an actor, he doesn't have much control over his character's storylines. However, as Bravo's fame has grown, he has been offered plenty more opportunities.

"I don’t really have any freedom [in Emily in Paris] and as people are starting to give it to me elsewhere, I am getting a taste for it," he told the outlet.

As for playing Gabriel, Bravo told Le Figaro, "I don’t understand him anymore. But we’ll see... Darren [Star] has plans. I’m just following it."

Fans are eagerly awaiting season 5 of Emily in Paris, but it could be quite some time before we discover if Emily and Gabriel are over for good.