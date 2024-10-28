Lucas Bravo Hints at 'Emily in Paris' Exit as the Series Doesn't "Stimulate" Him
"I don’t really like what it’s becoming."
The fourth season of Emily in Paris made Emily's relationship with her neighbor Gabriel even more complicated. Now, Lucas Bravo, the actor who portrays one of the hottest TV chefs of all time, has suggested he may be ready to leave Netflix behind him altogether.
In a new interview with French publication Le Figaro, Bravo expressed some frustration with the way in which the romance between Emily and Gabriel had played out in season 4 of Emily in Paris. "Everything is based on a lack of communication," he told the outlet (via The Independent).
The couple's communication issues annoyed Bravo so much that he told Le Figaro, "It’s a bit archaic." He continued, "These days, the new generation verbalizes, they confront, and that no longer works in this case, we do not understand each other."
Bravo expressed concern that viewers would tire of the will-they-or-won't-they nature of Emily and Gabriel's relationship, four seasons in.
"People see this mechanism coming from miles away, and I don't want to be part of a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the audience," he explained.
Bravo also pointed to the amount of time he spends filming Emily in Paris each year, saying, "Life is short." He continued, "It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling [a story] that does not stimulate me?"
As if his comments weren't brutal enough, Bravo also said of the series, "I don’t really like what it’s becoming and where this storyline is going."
The Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris star did concede that, as an actor, he doesn't have much control over his character's storylines. However, as Bravo's fame has grown, he has been offered plenty more opportunities.
"I don’t really have any freedom [in Emily in Paris] and as people are starting to give it to me elsewhere, I am getting a taste for it," he told the outlet.
As for playing Gabriel, Bravo told Le Figaro, "I don’t understand him anymore. But we’ll see... Darren [Star] has plans. I’m just following it."
Fans are eagerly awaiting season 5 of Emily in Paris, but it could be quite some time before we discover if Emily and Gabriel are over for good.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
