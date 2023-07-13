I'm Obsessed With Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa's 'Sex Education' Reunion on the 'Barbie' Pink Carpet

There are literally so many famous people in the cast of the upcoming Barbie movie that I keep remembering/finding out that some of my faves play Barbies and Kens, etc.

Two such people are Emma Mackey (a Barbie) and Ncuti Gatwa (a Ken), both of whom are also stars of Netflix' Sex Education series, and therefore are great friends—as they demonstrated at the European premiere of Barbie on Wednesday in London.

The two were pictured together a ton throughout the night, but they didn't just pose broodingly for the cameras: They also gazed into each other's eyes while apparently laughing hysterically. Basically, it seems they are besties, and it's heartwarming as all heck.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Of course, it's the Barbie promo tour we're talking about here, so both Mackey and Gatwa looked absolutely stunning on the night.

The Emily star opted for a more low-key vibe in a satin ivory gown with a low plunge and rhinestone-embellished sandals, both by Saint Laurent. If you have a cool $5k lying around, you can actually recreate Mackey's exact look, as both pieces are still widely available to buy.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Meanwhile, the Doctor Who star went full cowboy Ken in an outfit I would one million percent wear to a festival. He paired a structural white top with a front cutout and a full-length cape with high-waisted silver, sparkly shorts, plus a white "Austin" cowboy hat by Maison Michel and chunky black dress shoes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Karwai Tang / Getty)

Maison Michel Austin Wool Felt Cowboy Hat $603 at MyTheresa

As for Mackey and Gatwa's relationship, the latter addressed it cheekily via Instagram Stories, when he shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, "She a ten so she pull in a Ken"

He also reshared a sweet video of him and director Greta Gerwig "fangirling each other" with the caption, "Let it be known to the world. I am in love with Greta Gerwig"

So. Much. Love.