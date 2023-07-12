Margot Robbie Made the Whole Cast and Crew of 'Barbie' Wear Pink Once a Week and Fined Them If They Didn't, Ryan Gosling Reveals

Margot Robbie reacts while the audience sings Happy Birthday song during the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
(Image credit: Photo by Chung Sung-Jun / Getty)
By Iris Goldsztajn
Margot Robbie took "on Wednesdays we wear pink" up about 17 notches during the Barbie movie filming.

Much like a real-life Regina George, Robbie took it upon herself to enforce a strict must-wear-pink dress code once a week on set for all cast and crew, her costar Ryan Gosling just amazingly revealed in a new interview with People.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," the actor shared.

"She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

This is amazing. I'm so happy she did this. Anyway, moving on.

"What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe," Gosling continued.

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating.

"It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!'"

Safe to say that Barbie isn't just a movie at this point, but a true phenomenon that's influencing pretty much every aspect of our culture right now.

The film hits theaters July 21, and in the meantime I'm hanging on to every scrap of news about it that makes it to me.

The latest amazingness is the revelation that the film almost included a joke about Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey looking super similar, and the latest release consisted of an insane/fabulous song about Ken performed by Gosling himself. Dreams!

