Emma Roberts' son, Rhodes, is three years old, and the Scream Queens star is one proud mama.

Roberts shared a photo to her Instagram grid on Wednesday showing her and her son in a sweet embrace. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3!" The black-and-white shot was captured by photographer Victor Demarchelier.

(Image credit: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

The actress also shared more words of love for her son on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her holding Rhodes outside, as well as a shot of a Christmas ornament featuring his photo. "HBD angel boy," Roberts wrote. The story also revealed that she calls her son "Roadie" for short, which is just too sweet.

Rhodes was born on December 27, 2020; his dad is Roberts' ex Garrett Hedlund . The pair called it quits in January 2022 but are committed to co-parenting their child.

(Image credit: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Roberts has previously spoken about how being a parent has impacted her journey toward a plastic-free lifestyle. "In the baby space, so many things are plastic, like bottles and toys, but I try to go for things like wooden toys and things that are better for him and also better for the planet," she told Marie Claire in 2021. "I want the air to be clean and the ocean to be clean, and if I can make tiny changes that will leave a better world for our children, that’s something that’s really important."

Between being a mom and filming new American Horror Story installments, Roberts is keeping busy. But she's never too busy to stop and appreciate the little things and to celebrate her son's milestones like this one.