Emma Thompson, Rom-Com Queen, Says "Romantic Love Is a Myth and Quite Dangerous"

Emma Thompson has starred in a number of romantic comedies (although it bears repeating she's not usually the romantic lead, which I'm starting to think is possibly deliberate).

It's hard to forget her heart-wrenching role in Love Actually, but she also stars in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and features in Sense and Sensibility, Last Christmas and Bridget Jones's Baby, among others.

But while promoting her new movie What's Love Got to Do With It?, Thompson actually admitted that she doesn't believe in romantic love, and honestly you might stop believing in it, too, after you hear her justification for it.

"It’s philosophically helpful and uplifting to remember that romantic love is a myth and quite dangerous," Thompson told Radio Times.

"We really do have to take it with a massive pinch of salt. To think sensibly about love and the way it can grow is essential. Long-term relationships are hugely difficult and complicated! If anyone thinks that happy ever after has a place in our lives, forget it!"

Before you go calling Thompson a cynic, the woman has been married to her husband Greg Wise for 20 years, and it seems to be going quite well. All she's saying is you have to be pragmatic if you're going to live side by side with one person for that long.

She illustrated this point earlier in the interview, when she was asked who in her household controls the remote.

"Neither of us has any kind of relationship with the remote," she said. "Both of us spend the entire time wandering around, clapping our hands to the carpet, going, 'Where’s the remote?' We’re both utterly pathetic."

So it's not exactly Love Actually, but maybe it's even better because it's real? I don't know, just some food for thought.