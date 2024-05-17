Eva Mendes Jokes About Why She Was Okay with Her Partner Ryan Gosling Kissing Co-Star Emily Blunt in ‘The Fall Guy’

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are engaged in the most adorable ping pong match of supportive partnership, volleying praise back and forth to one another over and over again. As both pursue their respective career endeavors—Gosling in film and Mendes with her forthcoming children’s book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries—both are endlessly there for one another, lifting one another up professionally, clearly the other’s No. 1 fan.
After Gosling’s support in the form of a t-shirt bearing the name of Mendes’ children’s book while on a press tour for his latest movie, it’s Mendes’ turn to shout out her man. And she did so on Instagram, even joking why she found it okay for her partner of 12 years to kiss his co-star Emily Blunt in their new film, The Fall Guy. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mendes shared a poster for the movie—which features Gosling and Blunt kissing—as well as some fans’ tweets about the action movie that also doubles as a romantic comedy.
“Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non super hero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!” Mendes wrote. “And maybe it didn’t break the box office but it broke sooo many other records. I’m extra proud of this one.”
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Mendes then went on to explain why she was okay with Gosling kissing Blunt—his onscreen love interest—in the movie: “The proof is in my post-I don’t usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY’RE that damn good in it. Viva el fall guy!”
The film netted $28.5 million at the box office and kicked off the summer movie season at No. 1, The Hollywood Reporter writes. And while Mendes clearly has high praise for Blunt, it seems to be a mutual admiration society, as Blunt said on The Howard Stern Show that she not only appreciated the chance to work with Gosling himself, but “I love his wife, Eva,” Blunt said. “I love their children, and I feel like I’m very lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him.”
Gosling and Mendes met on the set of the film The Place Beyond the Pines and share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Why 'Unsexy' Beauty Products Suddenly Seem Very Appealing
There's more to worthwhile products than pretty packaging.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Crop Tops Are for Moms-to-Be, Too
Hailey Bieber paired her go-to baby tee with a vintage biker jacket.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
King Charles’ Net Worth Is Staggering—And His Dwarfs That of His Mother, the Late Queen Elizabeth
The King’s wealth has increased by $12 million since 2023 alone.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says He Decided to Stop Taking on Roles That Would “Put Me In Some Kind of Dark Place” After Having Kids
Taking on roles like ‘La La Land,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘The Fall Guy’ were a strategic decision.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Emily Blunt Admits She's Felt Sick About Kissing a Costar in the Past
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Gosling Shows Support for Partner Eva Mendes In the Form of a Message on His T-Shirt
While promoting his new movie, Gosling took the opportunity to promote a project of Mendes’ simultaneously.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Especially Loves This Sketch from Ryan Gosling’s Recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig
She wrote on Instagram why it made her "so happy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Endorses Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "All Too Well" Parody From 'SNL'
She loves it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”
He and his ‘The Fall Guy’ co-star Emily Blunt are both unabashed Swifties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Says She Gave Up Acting to Become a Full-Time Mother Even While Partner Ryan Gosling Continues to Work—And She Regrets Nothing
“It was like a no-brainer.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling for "Holding Down the Fort" While She Was At Milan Fashion Week
The trip marked the actress' first Fashion Week since before her two daughters were born.
By Meghan De Maria Published