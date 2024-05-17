Eva Mendes Jokes About Why She Was Okay with Her Partner Ryan Gosling Kissing Co-Star Emily Blunt in ‘The Fall Guy’

“I don’t usually post pics of my man kissing a babe.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are engaged in the most adorable ping pong match of supportive partnership, volleying praise back and forth to one another over and over again. As both pursue their respective career endeavors—Gosling in film and Mendes with her forthcoming children’s book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries—both are endlessly there for one another, lifting one another up professionally, clearly the other’s No. 1 fan.

Eva Mendes

The couple are the walking definition of the word "supportive."

After Gosling’s support in the form of a t-shirt bearing the name of Mendes’ children’s book while on a press tour for his latest movie, it’s Mendes’ turn to shout out her man. And she did so on Instagram, even joking why she found it okay for her partner of 12 years to kiss his co-star Emily Blunt in their new film, The Fall Guy. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mendes shared a poster for the movie—which features Gosling and Blunt kissing—as well as some fans’ tweets about the action movie that also doubles as a romantic comedy.

“Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non super hero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!” Mendes wrote. “And maybe it didn’t break the box office but it broke sooo many other records. I’m extra proud of this one.”

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

A photo posted by on

Mendes then went on to explain why she was okay with Gosling kissing Blunt—his onscreen love interest—in the movie: “The proof is in my post-I don’t usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY’RE that damn good in it. Viva el fall guy!”

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt

Gosling and Blunt have fantastic onscreen chemistry, and clearly get along offscreen, too.

The film netted $28.5 million at the box office and kicked off the summer movie season at No. 1, The Hollywood Reporter writes. And while Mendes clearly has high praise for Blunt, it seems to be a mutual admiration society, as Blunt said on The Howard Stern Show that she not only appreciated the chance to work with Gosling himself, but “I love his wife, Eva,” Blunt said. “I love their children, and I feel like I’m very lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him.”

Emily Blunt and Eva Mendes

Mendes and Blunt at the 2012 Met Gala, the same year Mendes and Gosling became a couple.

Gosling and Mendes met on the set of the film The Place Beyond the Pines and share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

