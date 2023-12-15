Fantasia Barrino is Owning Her “Comeback Moment” With Impeccable Style

Content warning: This article briefly discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Former American Idol star Fantasia Barrino is leaning all the way into her “comeback moment” with grace... and a whole lot of style.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the new The Color Purple actress was spotted in New York City in a chic head-to-toe beige ensemble that screamed: “Yeah, I’m back, ladies and gentlemen.”

The singer rocked a figure-hugging beige, knee-length dress, paired with a beige floor-length trench coat and shin-high, leather black boots featuring a bold front zipper. To complete the look, Barrino paired the outfit with a small black purse and stunning, gold statement earrings.

Yes, folks: She’s back, and she’s here to slay.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barrino—who took a break from the Hollywood spotlight amid a slew of personal struggles, including a widely publicized foreclosure in 2013 and a suicide attempt in 2010 —is stepping back into the public eye in the latest adaptation of the 1985 film The Color Purple.

Barrino plays Celie—the protagonist and narrator—who manages to survive a slew of traumatic and abusive experiences, befriends a blues singer and, eventually, finds her voice.

Barrino is joined on screen by Orange is The New Black’s Danielle Brooks, 2023 The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey, Taraji B. Henson and Ciara. This isn't the first time Barrino has playe Celie— she starred on the broadway adaptation of The Color Purple back in 2007.

In a recent interview with CBS News, the Grammy-winner discussed how difficult it was to take on such an iconic (albeit taxing) role again, and this time on the big screen.



"I was about to run from this," she explained. "I remember playing her on Broadway, and it wasn't as easy on Broadway. My life was a bit crazy as well, so I felt like I was carrying my cross and Celie's cross, and that was overload.



"I relate to her in a lot of ways, but stepping into her shoes is very taxing and it is not easy," she added. "Plus, she code-switches a lot ... to come in and play with all of those energies is not easy. It's not easy at all."



Ultimately, Barrino said her co-star, Henson, helped her separate the difficulties she has experienced in her real life from the struggles of Celie the character.



"Celie is grown up now. I'm grown up now. I look at things totally different," she said. "This time, thank God for Taraji with her crazy self— she helped me leave Celie on set.



"I can see me," she added. "I know who I am."