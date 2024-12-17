Florence Pugh Calls Out "Exhausting" Sexist Stereotypes of Women in Hollywood

Florence Pugh refuses to abide by the sexist stereotypes women are so often bound by, particularly in the entertainment industry.

In a new interview, the Midsommar star addressed the difficulties she's faced as a young woman in Hollywood. "There are fine lines women have to stay within," Pugh told The London Times. "Otherwise they are called a diva, demanding, problematic. And I don't want to fit into stereotypes made by others."

Pugh continued, "It is really exhausting for a young woman to just be in this industry, and actually other industries. But I've always been encouraged to have a voice."

One of the ways Pugh has rebelled against outdated perceptions of women is by playing complex characters on screen. "Well it's always been fashionable to tell a woman how she should live her life," Pugh told the outlet. "Or that the decisions they are making are wrong or too loud. It's about control, isn't it? It's still ultimately about suppressing one sex, and we’re dealing with it all the time."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the same interview, Pugh revealed how she attempts to counteract negative, sexist press about women's bodies. "I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn't represented," she told the outlet. "I remember godawful headlines about how Keira Knightley isn't thin anymore, or watching women getting torn apart despite being talented and beautiful." She continued, "The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look. And so I didn't care to abide by those rules. I've loved challenging ideas I don't like."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Pugh shared that she'd frozen her eggs after being diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis. The Little Women star noted the shock she experienced upon learning she was living with two health conditions affecting her fertility. "I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realization, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child," Pugh told Dear Media's "SHE MD" podcast.