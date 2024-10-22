Florence Pugh Shares Shocking Hair Transformation Ahead of New Movie
“Getting to do this for this role was a true honor and a privilege," the actress wrote.
Florence Pugh might be queen of the edgy blond cut, rocking her effortlessly tousled style on both the red carpet and in her playful social media posts. But while you might think of her as a blond bombshell, the Oppenheimer actress has experimented with everything from pink hair to a spiky Y2k style to a completely buzzed brown look at the 2023 Met Gala.
Now it seems the star briefly returned to the shaved aesthetic, revealing a dramatic buzz cut while promoting her new movie, We Live In Time, on Instagram Oct. 17. In the Reel, Pugh sits in the back of a car as she runs her hand over her freshly shaved head, revealing to her assistant, Francesca "Chessie" Wilton, that her family didn't know about her big change.
"We Live In Time is premiering right now in London at LFF, and as I curate a special carousel I wanted share this which I JUST found.This was literally the first time I saw it and Chessie and I realised I forgot to tell my family," she captioned the post.
The Black Widow star gave fans a closer look at the cut—and shared the meaning behind her look—on Oct. 20, sharing both a carousel of photos on her Instagram feed and some insight on her Stories.
A photo posted by on
“This is the last picture I took with my hair," she wrote underneath a photo of herself turning to the side to show off her blond locks. "Getting to do this for this role was a true honour and a privilege, to give my body to the story was something l always felt passionately and confident about. I'm just grateful. So grateful."
Pugh plays a woman fighting late-stage ovarian cancer in the movie—which released on Friday, Oct. 18 and stars Andrew Garfield as her love interest—explaining her shaved haircut.
Sadly for buzz cut fans, her short look isn't here to stay; she was already rocking beachy chin-length waves (and a head-turning sheer black lace Dior outfit) at a September event for the movie, proving the cut was already well on its way to growing out.
And while she didn't make a trip down the red carpet at the recent BFI London Film Festival premiere of We Live In Time, that didn't stop Garfield from making sure his co-star felt included.
He carried a cardboard cutout of his pal down the red carpet, striking several hilarious poses with the paper version of Pugh and even bringing his pretend co-star—who sported the edgy black lace Dior look she wore in September—up on stage to discuss the film.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
