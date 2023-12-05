Florence Pugh Was Hit in the Face by a Flying Object While Promoting 'Dune: Part Two'

Florence Pugh is the latest in a growing list of celebs to get hit by a flying object during a public appearance.

Pugh was promoting Dune: Part Two on stage at the CCXP convention in Brazil, when she was hit in the face by an unidentified object. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, the star can be seen saying, "Ow" or, "Wow," and touching her face where it was hit, before bending down to pick up said object.

Pugh was on stage with costars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler, plus director Denis Villeneuve. They alternately showed signs of surprise and asked Pugh if she was OK.

Commenters on the video were shocked by the behavior from the person who threw the object.

"Why do people do this?" asked one person.

"Disgusting. it’s going to get to the point where people do not want to do live events or concerts. If they have to be worried about people throwing stuff at them and getting hurt," commented someone else.

"What has happened in society where performers or speakers can't be given basic respect and oh I don't know not be attacked or have things thrown at them? This is yet another awful example of this decline and she's an amazing woman," said another person.

As these people pointed out, a celebrity getting hit by an object thrown by an audience member is sadly a common occurrence these days, for some reason, though it typically happens to singers because of the way concerts are set up.

Previously, Bebe Rexha was hit by an audience member's phone which they threw at her, Kelsea Ballerini was hit by a flying bracelet, and Pink had someone's ashes thrown at her on stage, and these are just some examples of this disturbing trend.

So once again for the people in the back: Let's very much not. Thanking you.