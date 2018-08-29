21 Celebrity Couples Who Found Love After Being Set Up by Friends

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin and Jessica had a mutual friend that made the intro which led to their love. The pair met in 2007, fresh out of other relationships (Biel with Chris Evans and Justin with Cameron Diaz), and so were not looking for anything serious.

"There was nothing starry about the way we got together," shared Timberlake. "It was very un-Hollywood-esque, in fact. We met and got talking. Afterwards I asked my friend if I could call her and ask her out. My friend called Jessica and Jessica said yes, and so I called her. I did it the old fashioned way—by telephone."