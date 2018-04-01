All of Zayn's Moodiest Instagrams Since His Split from Gigi Hadid, Ranked

15
March 21, 2018
Moody ranking: 2
I mean, he's not smiling?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14
March 30, 2018
Moody ranking: 3
The scowl and the old school filter do give this moody-ish vibes, but this could also just be a semi-serious, not-overtly-moody mirror selfie.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
March 16, 2018
Moody ranking: 3.5
For most people, a post-breakup neck tattoo might be a bigger deal. For Zayn, it's just a normal Friday.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12
March 19, 2018
Moody ranking: 4
With this picture, Zayn seems to be telling us that he's hurting, but he's looking up and toward the future.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
March 13, 2018
Moody ranking: 4
You know that feeling when you're so bummed you don't even bother to properly frame your selfies? Zayn does.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
March 19, 2018
Moody ranking: 4.5
A vintage-inspired, over-exposed filter is a subtle cry for help. Someone give Zayn a hug.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
March 19, 2018
Moody ranking: 5
Northing says "I'm going through some stuff" like vampire eyes, right?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
March 27, 2018
Moody ranking: 6
Half of his face is in shadow, just like his wounded soul. This selfie is visual poetry, Zayn.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
March 13, 2018
Moody ranking: 6.5
What are you looking at, Zayn? Oh, the depths of your own soul? Got it. Carry on.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
March 27, 2018
Moody ranking: 7
Actual poetry with a message as hard as Zayn's impressive abs.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
March 24, 2018
Moody ranking: 7.5
Who directed this? David Fincher? WHAT'S IN THE BRIEFCASE, ZAYN?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
March 18, 2018
Moody ranking: 8
Zayn literally looks like he's about to cry.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
March 17, 2018
Moody ranking: 9
What does this rose mean to you, Zayn? This picture is haunting.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
March 30, 2018
Moody ranking: 9.5
The purple tones. The dejected looking-at-the-floor pose. The Tim Burton movie jacket. This hits all the angstiest notes.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
March 13, 2018
Moody ranking: 10
Zayn doesn't always caption his Instagrams, but when he does, he makes it count. His first 'gram after news of his split from Gigi Hadid had a moody caption for the ages: "When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f*cking face."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below