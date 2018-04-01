Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Avoid Easter
2
5 Last-Minute Easter Outfit Ideas You'll Love
3
Tobias Menzies to Play Prince Philip in The Crown
4
How to Raise $182 Million in Funding
5
7 Sex Workers Better Suited To Be POTUS

All of Zayn's Moodiest Instagrams Since His Split from Gigi Hadid, Ranked

Getty Images

News that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had parted ways after two years of dating broke on March 13. Since then, Zayn's Instagram grid has been like a vision board for moody, post-breakup people everywhere. Here are some of the singer's moodiest post-split pictures, ranked.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 March 21, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 2

I mean, he's not smiling?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 March 30, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 3

The scowl and the old school filter do give this moody-ish vibes, but this could also just be a semi-serious, not-overtly-moody mirror selfie.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 March 16, 2018

Neck yat

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 3.5

For most people, a post-breakup neck tattoo might be a bigger deal. For Zayn, it's just a normal Friday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 March 19, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 4

With this picture, Zayn seems to be telling us that he's hurting, but he's looking up and toward the future.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 March 13, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 4

You know that feeling when you're so bummed you don't even bother to properly frame your selfies? Zayn does.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 March 19, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 4.5

A vintage-inspired, over-exposed filter is a subtle cry for help. Someone give Zayn a hug.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 March 19, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 5

Northing says "I'm going through some stuff" like vampire eyes, right?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 March 27, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 6

Half of his face is in shadow, just like his wounded soul. This selfie is visual poetry, Zayn.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 March 13, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 6.5

What are you looking at, Zayn? Oh, the depths of your own soul? Got it. Carry on.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 March 27, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 7

Actual poetry with a message as hard as Zayn's impressive abs.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 March 24, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 7.5

Who directed this? David Fincher? WHAT'S IN THE BRIEFCASE, ZAYN?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 March 18, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 8

Zayn literally looks like he's about to cry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 March 17, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 9

What does this rose mean to you, Zayn? This picture is haunting.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 March 30, 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Moody ranking: 9.5

The purple tones. The dejected looking-at-the-floor pose. The Tim Burton movie jacket. This hits all the angstiest notes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 March 13, 2018

Moody ranking: 10

Zayn doesn't always caption his Instagrams, but when he does, he makes it count. His first 'gram after news of his split from Gigi Hadid had a moody caption for the ages: "When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f*cking face."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Harry and Meghan Choose Wedding Flowers
Taylor Swift's Surprise Performance in Nashville
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 16 Photos of the Royal Family Celebrating Easter
Prince Philip Missed This Year's Easter Service
Kate Middleton Made Surprise Easter Appearance
Why Did Prince George Skip Easter Services?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Avoid Easter
A Guide to Prince Harry's Bachelor Party
Fashion Advice Kate Middleton Gave Meghan Markle
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Biggest Parenting Fear