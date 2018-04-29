Today's Top Stories
Just 37 Adorable Candid Photos of Will and Kate Over the Years

Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary today. In honor of the special day, here are 37 candid pictures of the couple throughout the years.

1 of 37
Getty Images
February 10, 2007

Cheering on the English team at the RBS Six Nations championship match.

2 of 37
Getty Images
March 19, 2008

On a ski holiday in Switzerland.

3 of 37
Getty Images
April 11, 2008

Looking young and in love at Prince William's graduation ceremony in Lincolnshire.

4 of 37
Getty Images
October 23, 2010

Chatting at Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's wedding.

5 of 37
Getty Images
April 30, 2011

Holding hands as they left for their top secret honeymoon.

6 of 37
Getty Images
July 5, 2011

Will helping Kate over a log at Blachford Lake.

7 of 37
Getty Images
July 8, 2011

Dressing a little bit country in Calgary, Canada.

8 of 37
Getty Images
July 9, 2011

Sharing some rare PDA in Santa Barbara, CA.

9 of 37
Getty Images
July 26, 2012

Getting sporty during a visit to Bacon's College in London.

10 of 37
Getty Images
August 2, 2012

Celebrating a moment during the 2012 Olympics in London.

11 of 37
Getty Images
August 30, 2012

Participating in the wave at the 2012 Paralympic Games.

12 of 37
Getty Images
September 14, 2012

Looking in love during the Jubilee Tour of the Far East in Malaysia.

13 of 37
Getty Images
October 8, 2012

Visiting Middle Temple in London.

14 of 37
Getty Images
July 23, 2013

Looking a bit overwhelmed by parenthood while introducing Prince George to the world.

15 of 37
Getty Images
May 29, 2014

Hammering the cork into a bottle of whiskey in Scotland.

16 of 37
Getty Images
July 26, 2015

Taking a casual stroll in athleisure in Portsmouth, England.

17 of 37
Getty Images
September 18, 2015

Sharing a secret during the opening ceremony of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

18 of 37
Getty Images
October 10, 2015

Sharing a loving look at World Mental Health Day.

19 of 37
Getty Images
October 23, 2015

Casually steering a ship during a trip to Scotland.

20 of 37
Getty Images
October 25, 2015

Playing video games together during a visit to Abertay University in Scotland.

21 of 37
Getty Images
November 20, 2015

On a hike in Capel Curig.

22 of 37
Getty Images
December 8, 2015

Looking like everyone who is already tired at the beginning of a night out at the Annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

23 of 37
Getty Images
March 3, 2016

Having an adorable snow ball fight in the French Alps in France.

24 of 37
Getty Images
March 11, 2016

Laughing together in London.

25 of 37
Getty Images
April 10, 2016

Playing football games during a visit to Mumbai, India.

26 of 37
Getty Images
April 14, 2016

Shooting an arrow during a Bhutanese archery demonstration in Paro Bhutan.

27 of 37
Getty Images
April 15, 2016

Enjoying a scenic hike in Paro Bhutan.

28 of 37
Getty Images
June 30, 2016

Sharing a very knowing look during a memorial service in France.

29 of 37
Getty Images
September 2, 2016

Showing the surfs up sign in Newquay in the U.K.

30 of 37
Getty Images
September 1, 2016

Enjoying a drink at Healey's Cornish Cider Farm.

